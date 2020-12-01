Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Clock 2 Years of Wedded Bliss: 5 Couple Goals They've Given the World

As power couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas celebrate their second wedding anniversary today, Sputnik brings you some of the best things they've done together and for each other, providing some major relationship goals for their fans.
View this post on Instagram
The Pawfect Parents
Apart from being a power couple, they are adorable paw-parents to three fur babies - Diana (a chihuahua), Panda (a Husky-Australian shepherd mix), and Gino - who have been staying at their Los Angeles home.
View this post on Instagram
On their first wedding anniversary, Priyanka surprised Nick by gving him a German shepherd – Gino.
View this post on Instagram
Celebrate Festivals With Great Fanfare
Every year, Priyanka and Nick celebrate all the Hindu and Christian festivals with great fanfare. Be it playing Holi - the festival of colours, lighting up lights, and worshipping the Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on Diwali, arranging for Santa Claus to deliver presents on Christmas or partying all night on New Year.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Priyanka also keeps a day-long fast on Karwa Chauth, a Hindu festival when a wife fasts for her husband's longevity, and the two look gorgeous in their photos.
View this post on Instagram
It's FamJam Time
One thing that has closely knit the couple is their love for their family and hence, they leave no opportunity to have famjams and hangouts with in-laws including Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and Nick's parents Paul Kevin Jonas, Denise Miller Jonas, the Jonas brothers, Sophie Turner, and Valentina Angella Jonas.
Priyanka shared a picture of her wedding ceremony and wrote, "One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing..".
View this post on Instagram
Stepping up the Style Game at Awards Night
The couple made their first public appearance in 2017 at the Met Gala and since then they have been slaying with their style at various awards.
View this post on Instagram
They made many heads turn on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards, Met Gala, Cannes Film Festival, and many others held in 2019.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Bollywood Dancing, Adventure, and More
Looking at Priyanka making Nick and her cousins dance to Bollywood songs has been nothing less than a delight. It has already won millions of hearts.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
From playing golf, ice skiing to horse riding and working out together, the couple leaves no stone unturned to get adventurous and sporty.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
All comments
Show new comments (0)