Major Terror Attack Foiled as Indian Cops Arrest 2 Jaish-e-Mohammed Group Terrorists in Delhi

Indian security agencies along with state police have been on high alert since the beginning of the festive season in the country as terrorists tend to see it as an opportunity to target crowded places.

The Delhi Police have arrested two alleged terrorists and foiled a major terror strike planned around the festive season in the country.

Speaking to Sputnik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Sanjeev Yadav revealed that the duo belong to Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

"On the basis of the information, a trap was laid near the Sarai Kale Khan area in Delhi and at around 10:15 pm, two suspects, who are residents of Jammu and Kashmir, were apprehended", Yadav said.

The duo were identified as Abdul Latif Mir and Mohammad Ashraf, police said.

"We have recovered 2 semi-automatic pistols and 10 live cartridges from their possession. An initial investigation has revealed that major places in Delhi along with important personalities were on the target of these terrorists", the official said.

The terrorists are being questioned by a joint team of intelligence agencies and Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, the police have been carrying out raids at several other locations in the national capital in connection with the arrest of the purported Jaish terrorists.

India's intelligence agencies recently revealed that infiltration attempts from Pakistan into Jammu and Kashmir are likely to increase before the mountain passes are closed due to heavy snow as the chances of crossing into the valley after that become minimal.