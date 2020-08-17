Terror Attack Averted as Indian Army Recovers IED Planted by Terrorists in South Kashmir

New Delhi (Sputnik): At least six improvised explosive devices (IED) have been recovered by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020 and one security officer was injured in a low-intensity IED explosion in July. Terror incidents continue to witness a spike in Kashmir since the revocation of the region's special status in August 2019.

Indian security forces have averted a major terror incident after recovering IEDs planted under a bridge in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police confirmed.

The forces confirmed that the IEDs were planted by terrorists on a road between the villages of Tujan and Dalwan. The explosives were later defused by the security forces.

The IED was planted beneath Bridge but forces on time recovered & later defused by BDS.

​In May, security forces recovered 45 kgs of explosives in the same Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, foiling a car-borne attack on security forces.

Pulwama district in southern Kashmir has been a hotbed for terrorist activities for decades.

In February 2019, 40 Indian soldiers were killed in Pulwama when a car packed with IEDs was detonated near an army convoy. The aftermath of one the worst suicide attacks in the country was followed by an Indian Army air strike on a suspected terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot on 26 February 2019. Indian warplanes crossed the de facto border to target the alleged camp of the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed, which claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack.

The Indian Army has claimed to have killed nearly 150 militants in Jammu and Kashmir this year, a significant spike compared to the 157 militants eliminated in 2019.