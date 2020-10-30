Arson, Violence Erupt in Poll-Bound Bihar Over Killing of Men in Police Firing - Video

Large-scale arson, vandalism and violence resurged in India’s eastern state of Bihar, as hundreds of agitated people gathered around the police superintendent's office in the town of Munger demanding action against the policeman who fired upon the man during clashes on Monday night.
On Thursday, the top officials of the district, Lipi Singh and Rajesh Meena, were suspended following the demands, and an inquiry has been ordered into Monday's incident, confirmed the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Bihar.
"In the light of prevailing situation in Munger, ECI has ordered the immediate removal of SP and DM Munger. ECI has also ordered an inquiry into the entire incident by Mr. Asangba Chuba Ao, Divisional Commissioner, Magadh which has to be completed within next seven days," said the chief electoral officer.
The people in the city have said they would boycott the elections in their constituency.
The incident occurred in Munger as people gathered in large numbers to carry out Durga puja processions. Police which had arrived to disband the unauthorised gatherings and were pelted with rocks, prompting them to retaliate. One was killed and over 27 others were injured, mostly policemen.
Elections in the state are being held in three phases – 28 October, 3 November, and 7 November – and vote counting will take place on 10 November.
