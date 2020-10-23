Register
16:18 GMT23 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi, India October 7, 2020

    After Bihar, Chief of BJP-Governed Indian State Madhya Pradesh Promises Free COVID-19 Vaccines

    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/17/1080861865_0:278:3072:2006_1200x675_80_0_0_897918add2de32af29a33cf586d07f99.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202010231080859671-after-bihar-chief-of-bjp-governed-indian-state-madhya-pradesh-promises-free-covid-19-vaccines/

    The BJP promised free COVID-19 vaccines for the people of poll-bound Bihar state on Thursday, evoking strong protests from opposition parties and social media regulars. The party, however, scoffed at the criticism, saying it was a state matter and that its Bihar unit has decided to provide it for free.

    Despite outcry over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) using free COVID-19 vaccinations as an election promise in India's poll-bound Bihar state, Madhya Pradesh chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday promised something similar to the people ahead of the mid-term polls in the state.  

    Madhya Pradesh is governed by the BJP. 

    "COVID-19 has been controlled to a great extent in Madhya Pradesh also and the number of active cases has been declining. The government is making all-out efforts to control the disease, but as a permanent cure, we will administer it to people free of cost once the vaccine is available. The government has decided to administer it free of cost to poor people who cannot afford it’’, said Chouhan.

    ​As of Friday, there were 12,146 active COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, while 2,842 people have succumbed to the viral infection, according to the federal Health Ministry. 

    On Thursday, Tamil Nadu's state chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami also announced that when a vaccine is ready, it will be given to all people in the state free of cost.

    Reacting to the announcement in Bihar on Thursday, 22 October, former Congress Party chief Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP, saying India’s access to a COVID vaccine would depend on the state election schedule in the country.  

    “GOI just announced India’s Covid access strategy. Kindly refer to the state-wise election schedule to know when will you get it, along with a hoard of false promises”, he tweeted.

    ​While the mid-term polls are set to take place in 28 legislative assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh on 3 November, Tamil Nadu will go to the polls to elect its 234-member legislative assembly in May next year.

    Mid-term polls in Madhya Pradesh for 28 seats were necessitated as 25 seats were vacated by former Congress members, who quit the party and joined the nationally governing BJP in March this year, while the remaining three seats fell vacant after the deaths of incumbents.

     

    Related:

    Modi's BJP Promises Free COVID Vaccine for Over 100 Million in Bihar Election Manifesto
    Modi's BJP Faces Public Outcry, Poll Code Violation Over Free COVID Vaccine Promise to Bihar Voters
    PM Modi: Opposition Parties Trying to Undermine Sacrifice of Bihar Soldiers in Kashmir and Ladakh
    Tags:
    Rahul Gandhi, vaccine, COVID-19, Madhya Pradesh, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October
    This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse