Actor Sushant's ex-Girlfriend Urges Agency to Stop Meddler Misleading Probe

All of India was left shocked after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai City on 14 June. Three federal agencies including the Central Bureau of Investigation is investigating different aspects of the actor's death.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has written a letter to India's top investigative agency the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against a person trying to mislead investigation in the late actor's case.

The letter addressed to Nupur Prasad, who is leading the CBI team in the Sushant's case, reads: "I was interrogated for more than five days by the CBI in connection with Sushant's death. During that time, several media channels carried false and bogus stories without any material to substantiate their patently fabricated claims."

She alleged that a person identified as Dimple Thawani made allegations against her knowing them to be false, in order to mislead the investigation.

"The allegation was that the late Sushant Singh Rajput dropped me at my residence in his car on the 13 June, which is utterly false," she wrote.

Chakraborty added that these allegations were made on the channel Republic TV without any ability to back their story up.

In August, India's supreme court handed over the probe to the CBI after hearing Chakraborty's plea to transfer the case from Bihar to Mumbai Police.

Sushant, originally from Bihar state, had moved when he became an actor and was living in Mumbai city.

Apart from the CBI, two other agencies Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are investigating money laundering and drug angle in the actor's case.

Last month Rhea was arrest by NCB for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant. However, earlier this month, she was released on bail.