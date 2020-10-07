Swara Bhasker Trolls Kangana Ranaut Over Sushant Case: 'Weren’t Some People Going to Return Awards?'

Since the demise of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead on 14 June in his Mumbai flat, actress Kangana Ranaut claimed his death was not a suicide, but a murder. In an interview with a TV news channel in July, she said she would return her coveted Padma Shri award if any of her claims was proven wrong.

Actress Swara Bhasker has taken a dig at Kangana Ranaut after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi confirmed that Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide and was not murdered.

She took to Twitter and wrote that “some people” had proclaimed they would return their awards if their claims in the Sushant death case were proven wrong.

Hey! Now thay both CBI and AIIMS have concluded that #SushantSinghRajput tragically died by suicide... weren’t some people going to return their government bestowed awards??? 🤔🤔🤔 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 7, 2020

She was alluding to Kangana's July interview with Republic TV, where she said, “They (Mumbai Police) summoned me, and I asked them too, that I’m in Manali, that you can send somebody to take my statement, but I have not received anything after that. I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri”.

Here she made this announcement. And some fake people are saying that 'No, Kangana never said that'



Watch out this one guys! #KanganaAwardWapasKar pic.twitter.com/s2ukpsZCVC — Anup Agrawal (@anupagrawal23) October 7, 2020

​Since Wednesday afternoon, #KanganaAwardWapasKar (return the award, Kangana) has been trending on social media in India as people are demanding that she keep her word by returning the award after the AIIMS forensic team ruled out the possibility of murder in its report submitted to India’s top probe agency the CBI.

There were no injuries on the body other than of hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle on the body and clothes of the deceased: Dr Sudhir Gupta, Chairman of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board formed in #SushantSinghRajput death case — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2020

​While many Twitter users wrote that she should fulfil her promise, some took a jibe at her by calling it a publicity stunt to seek attention and was politically driven.

i love Kangana and she had the right idea that nepotism had affected Sushant, but later she cast her lot with arnab’s murder conspiracy theory and slipped up. So it’s only fair if she said it that she should return it #KanganaAwardWapasKar @KanganaTeam — Devkanya (@devkanya_rc) October 7, 2020​