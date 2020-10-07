Late Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Ex-Girlfriend Rhea Granted Bail in Drug Case

The Mumbai High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty nearly a month after her arrest in an alleged drug case related to the death of the actor.
Rhea was granted bail on personal bond of INR 100,000 ($1,362), while two others (Sushant’s cook and domestic help) arrested in connection with the case were also granted bail on a personal bond of INR 50,000 ($681) each. The court rejected bail pleas of Rhea’s brother Showik and Abdel Basit Parihar.
Rhea was arrested on 8 September and has been in a Byculla jail cell in Mumbai ever since. Her bail plea was earlier rejected by a special court following which she filed an appeal before the Mumbai High court.
In her bail petition, Rhea Chakraborty alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput "took advantage of those closest to him to sustain his drug habit" and that she and her brother are the sole targets of a witch hunt.
Following the bail announcement, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde in a statement said that, "We are delighted by the order of the Hon'ble Bombay High Court granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty. Truth and justice have prevailed and ultimately the submissions on facts and law were accepted by Justice Sarang V Kotwal".
Three federal investigative agencies are probing different angles in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and Rhea is the main suspect in those as alleged by Sushant’s family.
