Two Terrorists Gunned Down During Encounter with Security Forces in India's Jammu and Kashmir

Two terrorists have been gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.
According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the security forces launched a joint cordon and search operation in the Chingam area of Kulgam district late Friday night after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.
"The search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire at the security forces, prompting them to retaliate. Two terrorists were killed during the operation," a senior official from theth Jammu and Kashmir Police told Sputnik, requesting anonymity.
He further added that the identity and group affiliation of the terrorists was still being ascertained.
"One M4 rifle and one pistol have been recovered from their possession," Defence Public Relations Officer Srinagar said in a statement.
Earlier this week, three terrorists were killed by the security forces in an encounter in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking to Sputnik, a senior official from the security forces revealed that following intel that Pakistan was trying to infiltrate via terrorists and provide weapons, security personnel have intensified cordon and search operation across the valley.
"As the intelligence reports suggested that Pakistan is doing such things at the behest of China, we will not let them be successful in their mission to create any sort of unrest. Our personnel are extra alert and are in coordination with security agencies to guard the valley and the country," the official said.
Last month, Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) had revealed that 177 terrorists have been killed in 72 anti-terror operations so far this year.
