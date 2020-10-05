Two Members of Indian Security Forces Killed, Three injured in Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir

At least two members of India's paramilitary force, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), were killed and three others left injured after terrorists attacked a patrol in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.
According to a senior CRPF official, unidentified terrorists fired upon a road opening party of the 110 Battalion of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police near Tangan bypass at around 12:50 pm local time.
“The injured personnel were rushed to the hospital, where two succumbed to their injuries. While three others are said to be critical,” a CRPF official requesting anonymity told Sputnik.
Soon after the attack, traffic movement on the Jammu and Kashmir Highway in the area was halted and a search operation was launched by the security forces.
Recently, Indian security forces claimed that Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan's spy agency, planned to flood Jammu and Kashmir with weapons to cause unrest in the valley.
From the beginning of the year, 45 security personnel have been killed in at least 110 terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.
