Security Forces Kill 'Unidentified Terrorist' in Kashmir’s Pulwama, Gun Battle Continues

India's junior Home Minister G Kishen Reddy earlier this month highlighted in the Parliament that terror incidents in the disputed territory had reduced almost by half between August and October 2019, compared to the same time period the previous year.

At least one terrorist has been shot and killed by Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday morning; the gunfight is still underway.

The gunfight between the terrorists and security forces in the district’s Tral region is still underway, Kashmir Zone Police were quoted as saying by ANI news agency.

#Encounter has started at #Maghama area of #Tral #Awantipora. 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 24, 2020

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Kashmir’s Budgam district, terrorists killed an Indian paratrooper from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the morning, local police told ANI.

Last night, a local government official from the same district was also killed by terrorists while he was on his way to Srinagar, according to local media reports.

There has been a number of reports about the targeting of local government officials in the newly-created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since local elections were held in October last year.

The federal government of India has maintained that terrorist incidents in Kashmir are on the decline since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and its conversion into two federally administered territories (together with Ladakh) last year.