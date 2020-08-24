Over 70 Feared Trapped As Multi-storey Building Collapses in India's Maharashtra - Videos

More than 70 people are feared trapped after a five-storey building, containing 40 apartments, collapsed in India’s Maharashtra state on Monday evening.
The incident occurred in Mahad, around 160 km from Mumbai, in the state's Raigad district.
According to the police, the building collapsed around 6:30 p.m. (India time).
Building Collapses in Mahad Raigad District#mahad #raigad #buildingcollapse pic.twitter.com/4MmSg3ojKl
— Anand N. Ingle (@anand_ingle89) August 24, 2020
A five-storey building in #Raigad's Mahad area collapsed on today evening, following which three NDRF teams from Mumbai have been rushed to the spot.— Rahul Upadhyay (@rahulrajnews) August 24, 2020
Over 60 people are feared trapped under the debris. @OfficeofUT @SunilTatkare #RaigadBuildingCollapse pic.twitter.com/skMryrm01b
#WATCH : News coming in that a 5 story building has been collapsed in #Mahad of #raigad district. It's been reported that more than 50 people are trapped. Three teams of NDRF are on the spot, more details are awaited: #Maharastra #BuildingCollapse #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ObHEVKC91Y— Hema Singh (@hemasingh123771) August 24, 2020
"Initially, top three floors of the building collapsed following which several people managed to rush outside the building and saved themselves," said Raigad District Collector Nidhi Chaudhari.
Chaudhari added that 15 people have been rescued so far while three Natural Disaster Response Force teams from Pune have been dispatched to Mahad.
There is still no information about what actually caused the building to collapse.
