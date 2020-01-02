At Least 14 People Injured After Factory Building Collapsed India's Delhi - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 14 people were injured on 2 January in India's Delhi capital territory after a factory building collapsed, the ANI news outlet reported, citing local police.

According to the ANI news outlet, 13 of those injured are firefighters. Search and rescue operations continue at the site of the accident.

2/2

3 fireman trapped, 2 rescued before & the remaining one rescued just now, also 1 civilian rescued, 14 fireman injured while rescuing during the firefighting process. — Akash Mishra (@_AkashMishra) January 2, 2020

​Earlier in the day, the media reported that a fire had started at the factory.

A (G+2) building collapsed due to #fire incident at Udhyog Nagar #Peeragarhi, #Delhi. Some fire fighters also got trapped. 01 #NDRF Team mobilised From RRC Dwarka, Delhi to D-07 Udhyog Nagar Peera garhi Distt- West Delhi. Team carrying operation & one firefigher rescued. pic.twitter.com/cZ070WnBzt — Anupam Mishra (@anupamjourno) January 2, 2020

​Then, during rescue operations in the building, an explosion took place that caused the building to collapse, trapping several people, including firefighters under the rubble.