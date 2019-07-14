At Least Two Dead, Dozens of Army Personnel Feared Trapped as Building Collapses in India

The building was a guest house where army personnel were having lunch at the time of the collapse. A search and rescue operation is currently underway, local media reports say.

At least two people have been killed and about 30 others trapped after a building collapsed in Kumarhatti near Solan in India's Himachal Pradesh earlier on Sunday, the country's media have reported.

According to India Today, the wife of the guest house's owner is among those killed in the incident. The other victim is an army man.

Himachal Pradesh: 10 people rescued from the debris of a building in Kumarhatti that collapsed today. Director cum Special Secretary Revenue & Disaster Management DC Rana, says, "total 25 persons were on the spot. It is raining heavily. NDRF team from Panchkula moving." pic.twitter.com/MBLJl7gZCL — ANI (@ANI) 14 июля 2019 г.

Twenty-six people have been rescued from the collapsed building, however, still some people are feared to be trapped under the debris, local officials say as quoted by India Express.

​The area where the incident happened was recently hit by heavy rain.

Allowing such tall hotels on banks of slides is invitation to problem. Unfortuantely, there are many buildings & extremely risky in rainy season. Himachal should look into to develop in better stable manager to obviate such accidents, incidents. #Solan — Mr. Natwar Lal (@MrNOTWARLAL) 14 июля 2019 г.

