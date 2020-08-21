India's Top Probe Agency Indicates What's Next in B-Town Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Case

New Delhi (Sputnik): Earlier this week, India’s apex court ordered the country’s top probe agency, the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) to look into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The top court has asked the Maharashtra government to comply and assist the CBI in the case.

Dealing with the political and media pressure in the high-profile case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput won't be easy, a senior official from India's top probe agency, the Central bureau of Investigation(CBI) told Sputnik.

In compliance with a Supreme Court order, a 10-member CBI team reached India’s financial capital Mumbai on Thursday night to begin an investigation in the case.

Speaking to Sputnik, a senior member of the CBI’s investigation team stated it would not be an easy case with the political pressure and the people’s expectations, and that they have to start their probe from scratch.

"The case will be looked into just like a fresh case despite local Mumbai police and Bihar police doing their part of investigation in the case. We will be collecting all case records and evidence including the forensic and post-mortem reports", the CBI senior official said.

The officer further mentioned that several teams have started working simultaneously, with the collection of evidence from recreating the crime scene at Sushant's house to questioning people related to the case. A special investigating team will be going through seized electronic gadgets.

Sources in the agency revealed that a Mumbai police investigation team which was earlier carrying out inquest proceedings in the death of Sushant, are now under the scanner and they will also be questioned in connection with the case.

Following the registration of the first information report, the CBI questioned Sushant's family twice and recorded statements of some people who are "pivotal to the case".

Last month, Sushant’s father KK Singh filed a case with Bihar police accusing Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of pushing Sushant to take his own life as well as cheating. Shortly thereafter, India’s economic probe agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), registered a case of money laundering against Rhea and several others. She is currently being questioned by ED in the connection with the case.

Rhea also moved a petition to the Supreme Court asking them to transfer the case registered by Bihar police to the Mumbai police. The centre later accepted the state government’s recommendation for a CBI probe into the case.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his residence in India’s financial capital Mumbai on 14 June. Since the death of the actor, people from all across the world including politicians, have called to ascertain what prompted the actor to end his life at the age of 34.