Register
10:04 GMT21 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on January 7, 2019 Indian Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput poses for a picture during the promotion of the upcoming Hindi film Sonchiraiya, in Mumbai

    India's Top Probe Agency Indicates What's Next in B-Town Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Case

    © AP Photo / SUJIT JAISWAL
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107962/02/1079620213_0:51:2876:1669_1200x675_80_0_0_11511226a3228f0d7ba3916f0cfaa965.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202008211080234580-indias-top-probe-agency-indicates-whats-next-in-b-town-actor-sushant-singh-rajputs-case/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Earlier this week, India’s apex court ordered the country’s top probe agency, the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) to look into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The top court has asked the Maharashtra government to comply and assist the CBI in the case.

    Dealing with the political and media pressure in the high-profile case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput won't be easy, a senior official from India's top probe agency, the Central bureau of Investigation(CBI) told Sputnik.

    In compliance with a Supreme Court order, a 10-member CBI team reached India’s financial capital Mumbai on Thursday night to begin an investigation in the case.

    Speaking to Sputnik, a senior member of the CBI’s investigation team stated it would not be an easy case with the political pressure and the people’s expectations, and that they have to start their probe from scratch.

    "The case will be looked into just like a fresh case despite local Mumbai police and Bihar police doing their part of investigation in the case. We will be collecting all case records and evidence including the forensic and post-mortem reports", the CBI senior official said.

    The officer further mentioned that several teams have started working simultaneously, with the collection of evidence from recreating the crime scene at Sushant's house to questioning people related to the case. A special investigating team will be going through seized electronic gadgets.

    Sources in the agency revealed that a Mumbai police investigation team which was earlier carrying out inquest proceedings in the death of Sushant, are now under the scanner and they will also be questioned in connection with the case.

    Following the registration of the first information report, the CBI questioned Sushant's family twice and recorded statements of some people who are "pivotal to the case".

    Last month, Sushant’s father KK Singh filed a case with Bihar police accusing Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of pushing Sushant to take his own life as well as cheating. Shortly thereafter, India’s economic probe agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), registered a case of money laundering against Rhea and several others. She is currently being questioned by ED in the connection with the case.

    Rhea also moved a petition to the Supreme Court asking them to transfer the case registered by Bihar police to the Mumbai police. The centre later accepted the state government’s recommendation for a CBI probe into the case.

    Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his residence in India’s financial capital Mumbai on 14 June. Since the death of the actor, people from all across the world including politicians, have called to ascertain what prompted the actor to end his life at the age of 34.

    Related:

    60 Days After Losing Sushant: Bollywood Stars Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon & More Seek Answers, Justice
    Allegation of B-Town Actor Sushant's Family Are Nonsense, Concocted - Rhea's Lawyer
    High-Profile Cases Where India's Top Probe Agency CBI Failed in Courts
    India's Supreme Court Orders Top Probe Agency to Investigate Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Case
    Tags:
    forensics, government, Supreme Court, Bollywood, India's Central Bureau of Investigation, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Bihar, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Vaccine Production Process
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Russian Vaccine Production Process
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse