60 Days After Losing Sushant: Bollywood Stars Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon & More Seek Answers, Justice

New Delhi (Sputnik): It has been two months since the tragic death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. His death, which was termed "suicide" by the Mumbai Police, is now being investigated by India’s top probe agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Hoping for justice, Sushant’s family and fans are getting more restless by the day.

Sushant’s colleagues from the Bollywood industry are now joining fellow countrymen in demanding much-needed closure to the sudden demise of the “Dil Bechara” actor.

Actors Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Ameesha Patel, and Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande have taken to social media to join the raging #JusticeForSSR movement - which has gone global.

View this post on Instagram #justiceforsushantsinghrajput. #CBIforSSR A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Aug 13, 2020 at 4:30am PDT

Born in Patna, Bihar, Sushant, a science and space enthusiast, was 34 years old and at the prime of his career when he was found dead in his posh apartment in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Police linked the actor’s demise to work-caused depression, which according to actress Kangana Ranaut afflicted the actor due to Bollywood’s nepotism-promoting practises.

The case took a dramatic turn after Sushant’s father, K.K. Singh, filed an FIR against his son’s live-in girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members in his hometown Patna under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. In his complaint, K.K. Singh also accused Rhea of isolating his son from his family, drugging him, and instigating him to take the tragic step – if it is proven to be a suicide – along with money laundering charges.

The Mumbai Police and the Bihar Police had locked horns over who has the authority to investigate Sushant’s case when on 5 August, the central government nodded for the case to be handed over to the CBI. The possibility of a planned murder is also being looked at.

Meanwhile, Rhea and her family members are being questioned by country’s top financial probe agency the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to explore the money laundering angle.

Rhea has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court, saying that the case must be handled by the Mumbai Police – which is taking flak for reportedly protecting the powerful culprits involved in Sushant’s death.

Sushant’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti has urged the nation to join a social media movement at 10:00 AM IST on 15 August – India’s 74th Independence Day – to seek justice for her brother.