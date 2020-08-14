Register
11:07 GMT14 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput gestures during the press meet for the upcoming Hindi film ‘M.S.Dhoni’, the biography of Indian national cricket captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, in Mumbai on September 15, 2016

    60 Days After Losing Sushant: Bollywood Stars Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon & More Seek Answers, Justice

    © AFP 2020 / SUJIT JAISWAL
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080169040_0:114:2916:1754_1200x675_80_0_0_b4b252f791d6d07c1f714800d4f5a8cb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202008141080162022-60-days-after-losing-sushant-bollywood-stars-varun-dhawan-kriti-sanon--more-seek-answers-justice/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): It has been two months since the tragic death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. His death, which was termed "suicide" by the Mumbai Police, is now being investigated by India’s top probe agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Hoping for justice, Sushant’s family and fans are getting more restless by the day.

    Sushant’s colleagues from the Bollywood industry are now joining fellow countrymen in demanding much-needed closure to the sudden demise of the “Dil Bechara” actor.

    Actors Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Ameesha Patel, and Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande have taken to social media to join the raging #JusticeForSSR movement - which has gone global. 

    View this post on Instagram

    #justiceforsushantsinghrajput. #CBIforSSR

    A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

    Born in Patna, Bihar, Sushant, a science and space enthusiast, was 34 years old and at the prime of his career when he was found dead in his posh apartment in Mumbai.

    The Mumbai Police linked the actor’s demise to work-caused depression, which according to actress Kangana Ranaut afflicted the actor due to Bollywood’s nepotism-promoting practises.

    The case took a dramatic turn after Sushant’s father, K.K. Singh, filed an FIR against his son’s live-in girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members in his hometown Patna under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. In his complaint, K.K. Singh also accused Rhea of isolating his son from his family, drugging him, and instigating him to take the tragic step – if it is proven to be a suicide – along with money laundering charges. 

    Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput speaks during a press conference to promote his upcoming movie Raabta in Ahmadabad, India, Tuesday, May 30, 2017. The film is schedule to be released on June 9.
    © AP Photo / Ajit Solanki
    Complaint Filed Against Actress Rhea Chakarborty for 'Instigating Suicide' of Actor Sushant Singh
    The Mumbai Police and the Bihar Police had locked horns over who has the authority to investigate Sushant’s case when on 5 August, the central government nodded for the case to be handed over to the CBI. The possibility of a planned murder is also being looked at.

    Meanwhile, Rhea and her family members are being questioned by country’s top financial probe agency the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to explore the money laundering angle.

    Rhea has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court, saying that the case must be handled by the Mumbai Police – which is taking flak for reportedly protecting the powerful culprits involved in Sushant’s death.

    Sushant’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti has urged the nation to join a social media movement at 10:00 AM IST on 15 August – India’s 74th Independence Day – to seek justice for her brother.

    Tags:
    Supreme Court, police, Mumbai, actor, Death, Bollywood, Bollywood, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian athlete Yuliya Boyarintseva holds a sup-board yoga session with her student in the Yenisei River.
    Summer in Siberia? Yoga in Bikini on Sup-Boards!
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse