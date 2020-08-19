Register
    Indian Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput gestures during the press meet for the upcoming Hindi film ‘M.S.Dhoni’, the biography of Indian national cricket captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, in Mumbai on September 15, 2016

    Allegation of B-Town Actor Sushant's Family Are Nonsense, Concocted - Rhea's Lawyer

    © AFP 2020 / SUJIT JAISWAL
    India
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his Mumbai house on 14 June. Since the news of his death broke out, a lot of people have sought a thorough probe into the case to ascertain what prompted such a promising actor to end his life at the age of 34. He hailed from Bihar state.

    Lawyer of B-town Actor Sushant's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday termed allegations made by the deceased actor’s father as nonsense and concocted.

    The reaction came after Sushant’s father K.K. Singh accused Rhea of abetment to suicide, conspiracy, and cheating.

    Lawyer Satish Maneshinde, representing Rhea, has said in a statement, "This is total nonsense.”

    He said no allegations whatsoever were made till 27 July 2020 by anybody in Sushant’s family. Their statements were recorded by police in Mumbai. They are educated and have an Indian Police Services (IPS) ranked officer, O.P Singh, in the family.

    “These allegations have come as an afterthought now, and are totally concocted for ulterior purposes," the lawyer added.

    Denying all allegations of abetment to suicide, misappropriation of funds and other charges as levelled by Sushant’s father in his complaint to Bihar Police, the lawyer said no money has ever been transferred to Rhea's bank account.

    He said both the Mumbai Police and the top financial probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been handed over all the financial documents of Rhea “which clearly show that the allegations are false”.

    “She has not received a single transfer of money from Sushant’s accounts. Her income tax returns have been examined by the police as well as the ED. Nothing incriminating has been found," lawyer Maneshinde has stated.

    Rhea’s lawyer has further clarified that it was Sushant who had asked Rhea to leave his house on 8 June so that he could spend some time with his sister Meethu.

    “Sushant asked Rhea to leave immediately before his sister Meethu arrived. Thus Rhea reluctantly left and informed Sushant to let her or her brother know if he required anything or in case he needed to talk,” the lawyer added.

    The lawyer also talked about Rhea’s admitting in her petition to the Supreme Court that she sent a message to federal Home Minister Amit Shah to order an investigation by top probe agency CBI.

    “She has informed the top court that if it transfers it to CBI, she had no objection. What she has challenged is the illegal registration and investigation by Bihar Police without jurisdiction and transfer of the case to CBI on the request by Bihar government,” the lawyer said.

    As per the law, the Bihar Police ought to have registered a zero first information report (which allows that a case can be registered in any police station by the victim, irrespective of their residence or the place of occurrence of crime) and transferred the investigation to Mumbai Police.

    Rhea’s lawyer also stated that his client will not submit to an illegal investigation and the comments made at the country’s top court make it evident that this (case) has become more about politics than the truth.

    Currently, Rhea is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case worth INR 150 million ($2 million) against her and several others based on a complaint filed by Sushant's father with Bihar Police of suspicious transactions from his son's account.

    The lawyer also revealed that an alleged quarrel took place involving Sushant’s other sister Priyanka Singh and his then-girlfriend Rhea, which strained their relations.

    "In April 2019, Rhea and Priyanka had gone for a party. Priyanka consumed copious amounts of alcohol and was behaving inappropriately with men as well as women at the party. So, Rhea insisted that they return to Sushant’s home. Upon returning, Sushant and his sister continued drinking alcohol. Rhea was asleep in Sushant’s room when she suddenly awoke to find Priyanka had got into bed with her and was groping her," the lawyer claimed.

    Stating that Rhea was extremely shocked and demanded that she (Sushant’s sister Priyanka) leave the room immediately, the lawyer said: “Subsequently, Rhea herself left the house.”

    “Thereafter, Rhea informed Sushant as to what had transpired. Sushant got into an argument with his sister regarding the same. The incident strained ties between Sushant’s family and Rhea…,” the lawyer claimed.

