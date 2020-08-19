Register
    Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput speaks during a press conference to promote his upcoming movie Raabta in Ahmadabad, India, Tuesday, May 30, 2017. The film is schedule to be released on June 9.

    India's Supreme Court Orders Top Probe Agency to Investigate Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Case

    © AP Photo / Ajit Solanki
    India
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Last month, Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh lodged a complaint with Bihar police and named his son's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and several others as being responsible for his son's death. He also pointed to several mysterious transactions worth $2 million made from his son's account.

    The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday ordered a top probe agency investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

    While pronouncing the order, Justice Roy stated that the "first information report registered in Bihar was correct. The Maharashtra government must comply and assist in the case while Mumbai police must hand over all the evidence collected in the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)", the judge said.

    The Supreme Court has also directed the top probe agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation, to look into any other cases registered in the future in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

    ​A single bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy was hearing Sushant's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s plea seeking a transfer of a first information report (FIR) from Patna to Mumbai and a stay on investigation by the Bihar police over allegations made by Sushant's father that she abetted the suicide of his actor son.

    The petition states that Chakraborty has been falsely implicated in the case, and that she and Sushant were in a live-in relationship until 8 June, after which the model-actress Chakraborty had temporarily shifted to her own residence in Mumbai.

    Rhea’s transfer petition has been opposed by the Bihar government and Sushant’s father.

    Since the case came to light, people from different parts of the country, including political leaders, have been demanding a thorough investigation.

    Sushant's brother Neeraj Bablu, a lawmaker in Bihar, raised the issue in the state legislature and sought a probe by the country’s top agency, CBI, into the matter.

    Following the recommendation from the Bihar government, the Modi government informed the Supreme Court that it had accepted the recommendation for a CBI investigation into the death of Sushant.

    Currently, India's economic intelligence agency, the Enforcement Directorate, is questioning Rhea and several others in connection with alleged money laundering, following a complaint by Sushant's father of mysterious transactions from his late son's account.

    Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside his apartment in Mumbai on 14 June of this year.

