Video of Ancient, Hidden Temple of Lord Shiva in Kenya Goes Viral on Twitter in India

Although Hinduism involves the worship of several deities as per its holy scriptures, Hindus across the world are ardent worshippers of Lord Shiva.
He is considered immortal and is believed to be watching over the world while meditating in the Himalayan mountain range of Kailash or, Kailas, geographically located in the Tibet region. An innumerable number of temples dedicated to Lord Shiva have been established across the world, one of which recently dove into the limelight.
The remote temple is located in the hills of the Niyali region, overlooking the Indian Ocean.
The 2-minute 20-second long video gives a virtual glimpse of the caves, showing idols of the deity sitting in the creases of the rugged rocks deep inside the cave.
Jani can be heard chanting the traditional “Om Namah Shivay” mantra while climbing down the cave and showing its historic interiors.
Lovely - discovering an ancient Shiva temple in a cave in Mombasa, Kenya! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IOHQP7u8D3— अद्वैता काला #StayHome 😷 (@AdvaitaKala) August 19, 2020
According to Jani’s video, the cave temple was found a long time ago when some African cattle herders noticed one of their cows regularly released all of her milk at one random spot on the hills. Since Hindus consider cows sacred, Jani said, the herders approached some Hindu families living in the area back then to ask what the reason could be for this cow providing milk at that particular spot.
On digging the area, the herders and the Hindu families found this beautiful cave with a “Shiva lingam” – an abstract representation of Lord Shiva – on it. People who know about this hidden temple often go there to offer prayers.
Lord Shiva devotees, mesmerised by the video, have been writing praises for the location of the hidden temple on Twitter.
गोम्बेश्वर मंदिर अप्रतिम और अद्वितीय धरोहर है !!— African "हिन्दुस्तानी" (@Tosh_Tiwari) August 16, 2020
15 वर्षों में कई बार एकांत में बैठ कर ध्यान करने का सौभाग्य मिला !!
जब भी केन्या (मोम्बासा शहर में जाना हो, जरूर दर्शन का लाभ लीजिए !! pic.twitter.com/I110nbQ51D
अदभुत नजारा 🙏🚩🙏 pic.twitter.com/FOHBYjfxxV— Raju Kumar (@iRajuKumaar) August 20, 2020
What a beautiful place and a mesmerizing voice.— ManJapan (@ManJapan3) August 19, 2020
Unbelievable— Indian2020 (@Indian20205) August 20, 2020
...in Kenya,Africa.
Wow.. thank you— Priyanka... 🌺🌺🙏💫 (@be__sane) August 20, 2020
Om namah shivaya
All comments
Show new comments (0)