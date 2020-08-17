Three Security Personnel Killed in Targeted Attack by Terrorists in Kashmir's Baramulla

New Delhi (Sputnik): Security forces in northern Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district have cordoned off the area and begun a massive search operation to nab the terrorists.

A Jammu and Kashmir unit policeman and two soldiers from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed after terrorists opened fire at a checkpoint in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday.

The policeman died on the spot, while the two security personnel members, who were critically injured in the attack, succumbed their injuries on the way to the hospital, confirmed senior Jammu and Kashmir police official Vijay Kumar.

The official underlined that terrorists opened fire on the joint patrol party of CRPF-Police on the main national highway in the Baramulla district.

The forces have launched a search operation to nab the terrorists, who absconded after firing on the checkpoint.

On Sunday night security forces in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir averted a major terror attack after explosives were recovered from southern Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Terror incidents in Kashmir have witnessed a sharp jump over the last three months, with nearly 150 terrorists killed in various encounters in the disputed region in the first seven months of this year. In 2019, 157 terrorists were killed.