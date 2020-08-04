Indian Army Defuses IED Bomb Ahead of Anniversary of Revocation of Kashmir’s Special Status - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): India's security agencies issued a high alert in Delhi following information about the infiltration of terrorists into the country in groups of three to five to carry out a major attack.

Security forces on Tuesday averted a major tragedy after they detected and defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in Kashmir. According to the officials, personnel from the Indian Army's 29 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) detected an IED planted by terrorists on the highway.

“The road was closed and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was summoned", a senior Indian Army officer said, adding the IED was defused without any problem.



A video of the incident has been shared by Indian Army officials.

Major tragedy averted by Army: timely detection of IED planted by terrorists on Baramulla-Srinagar NH saved several lives. See how this powerful explosive device was neutralised by our men in olive. #SaluteRealWellWishers@adgpi pic.twitter.com/6UoVpb9BtB — Pradeep Dutta (@deepduttajourno) August 4, 2020

The army also mentioned that if the IED had not been detected and defused by alert troops, it would have caused a great deal of damage, snapping communications in the area.

“Personnel are now sanitising the area", the officer said.

The incident took place days after security agencies hinted of a possible terror attack in India observing the first anniversary of the abrogation of a decades-old special status given to Jammu and Kashmir, the historic stone laying foundation ceremony for the Ram Temple, and India’s Independence Day being just around the corner.

The security agencies had claimed that Pakistani spy agency ISI directed the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed terror groups to carry out a major strike on or around these important days.

On 5 August 2019, India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two federally-administered territories, which was opposed by Pakistan.

The authorities in India's Jammu and Kashmir have imposed a curfew in the valley for 4 and 5 August as the country's newest Union Territory marks a year since it was formed.