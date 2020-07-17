Three Terrorists Killed, Three Indian Army Personnel Injured in Gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir

Three terrorists were killed and three Indian army personnel sustained injuries in an early morning encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Friday. Police have began a search at the encounter site and recovered arms and ammunition.
#KulgamEncounterUpdate: Another #unidentified #terrorist killed (total 03). #Incriminating materials including #arms & #ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/L74a825FBw— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 17, 2020
Last week, the Indian Army gunned down terrorists who had allegedly infiltrated from the Pakistan side along the Line of Control (LoC). The army claimed that about 300 terrorists are at launchpads to cross the LoC to enter the Indian side of Kashmir.
India accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorists and for its role in the unrest in Kashmir, while Islamabad has refuted the allegations by accusing New Delhi of committing atrocities against Kashmiris.
