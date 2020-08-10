'He Chases Skirts, She's a Witch': Bollywood Queen Kangana's Name-Calling, Blame Game Upsets Fans

New Delhi (Sputnik): Along with the mysterious death case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s, the debate about Bollywood biggies supporting nepotism has been jolting famous names in the Hindi movie industry into sleepless nights. Bollywood’s curly haired actress Kangana Ranaut has been leading this debate for over two years now.

Over the weekend, Team Kangana Ranaut -- the official representation of the 33-year-old Himalayan beauty on social media – tagged famed tinsel town stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ayushmann Khurrana as “skirt chaser”, “psycho witch” and "bootlicking outsider" respectively on Twitter.

Ranbir Kapoor is a serial skirt chaser but no one dare call him a rapist, Deepika is a self proclaimed mental illnesses patient but no one calls her a psycho or a witch, this name calling is reserved only for extra ordinary outsiders who come from small towns and humble families. https://t.co/gJ2AFWtxYK — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 9, 2020

Chaploos outsiders support mafia only for one reason and the reason is their mediocrity, nobody is threatened by them and they take full advantage of conflicts faced by few like Kangana and SSR by openly denying and mocking them .. -KR https://t.co/vqzy0JuihP — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 9, 2020

​Kangana’s barbed remarks towards the Bollywood celebs did not go down well with fans, who are now requesting the actors take legal steps against the Padma Shree-awarded actress. Padma Shree is India’s fourth highest civilian honour that was presented to Kangana in January 2020 for excelling in the performing arts.

@aliaa08 you do know Kangana has accused you of murder? @deepikapadukone you do know Kangana has accused you of working with ISI?

Ranbir Kapoor you do know Kangana has accused you of being a rapist?



Why tf are you not taking legal action it’s acc pissing me off @MumbaiPolice — sadaf 🌹 (@chiknichamelii) August 9, 2020

Why isn't anyone seeing how Kangana is actually the biggest bully there is . Defamed Varun , Ranbir , Deepika , Sara Bhaskar, Tapsee Pannu , Ayushmann, Alia ! File case on defamation. @aliaa08 @karanjohar @ayushmannk @ReallySwara @TapseePannu4 #arrestkanganaranaut — Niharika (@NiharikaB25) August 10, 2020

Ranbir Kapoor should file fir against kangana ranawat — _anshuman_ (@madridistaichor) August 10, 2020

​​Against the backdrop of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, which is now being investigated by India’s top probe agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Kangana has blamed Bollywood biggies and star kids for not giving equal work opportunities to outsiders.

In her recent interviews, Kangana has lashed out at several actors including Tapasee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan for quietly supporting nepotism in Bollywood.

Of the three actors targeted by Kangana, 37-year-old Ranbir is the great grandson of Bollywood royalty Raj Kapoor and the son of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who succumbed to illness and died earlier in April. With his charming looks and a jaw-line to die for, Ranbir has a “playboy” image in India’s Mumbai-based film industry. The versatile actor has dated top Bollywood actresses including Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif and is currently in a relationship with B-town’s dimpled girl next door Alia Bhatt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir kapoor - Fanpage🔵 (@ranbir_kapoooor) on Aug 6, 2020 at 1:33am PDT

Actress Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood’s most successful actresses and is married to actor Ranveer Singh. She comes from a sports family. Her father, Prakash Padukone, was a world famous badminton player, who ranked number one globally back in 1980. Deepika has been advocating mental health awareness in India in recent years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 16, 2020 at 8:42pm PDT

Coming from a completely different world, singer-actor Ayushmann Khurrana made it big in Bollywood all on his own. His is a story of a simple boy from Chandigarh who entered the entertainment world via reality TV shows and established himself as the brand ambassador for “out-of-the-box” scripts that end up doing wonders at the box office.