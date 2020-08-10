Register
11:29 GMT10 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian actress Kangana Ranaut

    'He Chases Skirts, She's a Witch': Bollywood Queen Kangana's Name-Calling, Blame Game Upsets Fans

    © AP Photo / Saurabh Das
    India
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107845/37/1078453717_0:35:2962:1700_1200x675_80_0_0_dcc3e4429d4419eb09356c369b863f13.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202008101080118017--he-chases-skirts-shes-a-witch-bollywood-queen-kanganas-name-calling-blame-game-upsets-fans/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Along with the mysterious death case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s, the debate about Bollywood biggies supporting nepotism has been jolting famous names in the Hindi movie industry into sleepless nights. Bollywood’s curly haired actress Kangana Ranaut has been leading this debate for over two years now.

    Over the weekend, Team Kangana Ranaut -- the official representation of the 33-year-old Himalayan beauty on social media – tagged famed tinsel town stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ayushmann Khurrana as “skirt chaser”, “psycho witch” and "bootlicking outsider" respectively on Twitter.

    ​Kangana’s barbed remarks towards the Bollywood celebs did not go down well with fans, who are now requesting the actors take legal steps against the Padma Shree-awarded actress. Padma Shree is India’s fourth highest civilian honour that was presented to Kangana in January 2020 for excelling in the performing arts.

    ​​Against the backdrop of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, which is now being investigated by India’s top probe agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Kangana has blamed Bollywood biggies and star kids for not giving equal work opportunities to outsiders.

    In her recent interviews, Kangana has lashed out at several actors including Tapasee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan for quietly supporting nepotism in Bollywood.

    Of the three actors targeted by Kangana, 37-year-old Ranbir is the great grandson of Bollywood royalty Raj Kapoor and the son of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who succumbed to illness and died earlier in April. With his charming looks and a jaw-line to die for, Ranbir has a “playboy” image in India’s Mumbai-based film industry. The versatile actor has dated top Bollywood actresses including Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif and is currently in a relationship with B-town’s dimpled girl next door Alia Bhatt.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Ranbir kapoor - Fanpage🔵 (@ranbir_kapoooor) on

    Actress Deepika Padukone is one of Bollywood’s most successful actresses and is married to actor Ranveer Singh. She comes from a sports family. Her father, Prakash Padukone, was a world famous badminton player, who ranked number one globally back in 1980. Deepika has been advocating mental health awareness in India in recent years.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

    Coming from a completely different world, singer-actor Ayushmann Khurrana made it big in Bollywood all on his own. His is a story of a simple boy from Chandigarh who entered the entertainment world via reality TV shows and established himself as the brand ambassador for “out-of-the-box” scripts that end up doing wonders at the box office.

    Tags:
    Twitter, fans, Bollywood, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 1-7 August
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse