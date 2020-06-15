Register
14:00 GMT15 June 2020
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on January 7, 2019 Indian Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput poses for a picture during the promotion of the upcoming Hindi film Sonchiraiya, in Mumbai

    ‘Planned Murder’: Bollywood's Kangna Ranaut Says Story Spun to Hide How Sushant Was Pushed to Edge

    © AP Photo / SUJIT JAISWAL
    Viral
    New Delhi (Sputnik): All that glitters is not gold; the saying is certainly true in Bollywood where upcoming actors have to face the realities of nepotism. The death of 34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput has sparked a debate on alleged "mafias" in the industry after many fans pointed that he was ousted by a nepotistic-clan.

    Bollywood actress Kangna Ranaut, known for often speaking up about issues in the entertainment world and a staunch critic of nepotism, has made serious allegations against some sections of the film industry by saying that Sushant Singh Rajput was a victim of conspiracies in the industry which prevent outsiders from flourishing.

    In a fiery speech, the actress vehemently lashed out at Bollywood for not giving the actor due credit for his successful movies and projecting him as “weak mind”. She went on to say that it was a “planned murder” and people in the industry push others to the edge so that they make decisions that can end in suicide.

    “He [Sushant] is a rank-holder in engineering, how can his mind be weak. If you see his last posts/interview where he clearly said he has no godfather in the industry and he will be ousted from the industry. He clearly expressed he felt left out,” she said asking why he did not get awards for his successful debut film Kai Po Che like other upcoming stars of the industry.

    Kangna, who earlier called director Karan Johan a flag-bearer of nepotism, also slammed “paid-journalists” and rumour mongers for writing pieces alleging Sushant was “psychotic, neurotic and an addict” while they favour the “addiction” of actor Sanjay Dutt.

    She noted that she had been receiving messages from people stating that Sushant was having a very ‘difficult time’ and advised her not to take any drastic steps.

    “Why did they put the thought of suicide in my mind? It was not suicide, it was a planned murder,” she said referring to Sushant’s death.

    She added that Sushant’s only fault was that he believed the people who called him worthless and made him believe that he won’t survive in the industry without a godfather.

    View this post on Instagram

    Receive without pride, let go without attachment. #Meditations

    A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

    “These people want to write the history and write that Sushant had a weak mind. They won’t tell the truth. We have to decide who will write the history,” she added.

    While the debate around nepotism and the mystery over the reason for his suicide will continue to rock the industry for some time, the last rites of Sushant were performed today in the presence of his family and loved ones in Pawan Hans Crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai.

    Actor Sushant, who was a physics-geek with a keen interest in astronomy, rose to stardom from a humble background and childhood in India's Patna city. He died on 14 June by committing suicide at his residence in Mumbai.

     

