Portion of Building Collapses in Mumbai Due to Heavy Rain - Video

A day after three cranes crashed at India's largest port near Mumbai due to heavy rains, a part of a building collapsed in the cosmopolitan city's Dadar area on Thursday due to strong winds and rain.
However, no loss of life or property has so far been reported. A 9-second video purportedly shows the front portion of the building falling off due to a damaged balcony on the already damaged building collapsing on top of another structure under it, all caused by strong winds.
Building collapse, Khedgalli Dadar 400025 @prabhatfire @MumbaiPolice @samadhan234 @TOIMumbai @zee24taasnews @ZeeNews pic.twitter.com/hGKtfDmOR0— Pravin pendam (@pravin_pendam) August 6, 2020
In a similar incident, a nearly $14-million loss was caused due to the collapse of three cranes as India's largest port near Mumbai, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust. A video of that incident has since gone viral on social media.
Good to know all are safe. pic.twitter.com/dAWX9Ny4se— dmarineranandkaushik (@anandmariner) August 5, 2020
The city, home to the "national stock exchange", is currently battling heavy rainfall and flooding that has caused major loss of life and property in the city. While two people lost their lives, nearly 150 passengers were rescued by the NDRF after trains were stuck due to water logging and flooded tracks on Wednesday.
@Central_Railway update— kanafoosi.com (@kanafoosi) August 5, 2020
Due to heavy rain & waterlogging, the train services on harbour line between CSMT-Vashi & Main line between CSMT-Thane have been suspended
400 passengers are stranded
NDRF had been called as 2 local trains with passengers are stranded at Masjid Station pic.twitter.com/k0Vy4WPAAB
That’s a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescuing stranded passengers from a local train at #Mumbais Masjid #railway station #mumbairain #MumbaiMonsoon— @PotholeWarriors 🇮🇳 🏘 #PotholeFreeMumbai🛵🛣 (@PotholeWarriors) August 5, 2020
🚣🌧🛶🏊
pic.twitter.com/YVJshnNvdU
Meanwhile, not just Mumbai, but the northern Indian state of Bihar is also in the grips of severe flooding, affecting 6.6 million people. Several districts in the state of Kerala have also been put on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall. Similarly, Karnataka is also being battered by heavy rain causing landslides.
All comments
Show new comments (0)