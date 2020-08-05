India Bursts Into Celebration to Welcome 'Beloved' Lord Ram in Ayodhya - Photo, Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Lamps are lit and the holy city of Ayodhya is decked up for the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple. The apex court of India put an end to the centuries-old dispute between Hindus and Muslims by ordering the construction of a temple at the site last November.

For a religious country like India, the foundation-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple is of immense significance. The fervour has not just gripped Ayodhya, where the temple is supposed to be built, but the entire country.

Devotional songs are being sung, people are dressing their kids as Hindu God Ram, his brother Lakshmana, and Ram's wife Sita, the revered trio in Hindu mythology. Dhols (Indian instrument) are beating across the country and people are sharing sweets, dancing, and looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to lay the foundation stone.

People in Kaushambi sing 'bhajans' to celebrate the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya today.

​The zeal and excitement is not only limited to India, but has travelled to the United States. Members of the Indian community poured into the streets of Washington DC to celebrate the foundation laying ceremony for the Ram Temple.

In the pictures, they can be seen dressed in saffron clothes, a colour considered to be sacred in India, and held flags to celebrate the moment.

As Ayodhya awaits the foundation stone laying of Ram temple, Indian-Americans are doing their bit of making sure that these celebrations echo in the US.

​Twitterati also shared the pictures and videos of beautiful Ayodhya twinkling last night. The reflection of the city in the Ganges was a sight to behold. A group of young people also participated in paying a musical tribute to Hindu God Ram.

अयोध्या में श्रीराम मंदिर शिलान्यास से पूर्व ही पूरा शहर भगवान राम के रंग में सराबोर है। भजन-कीर्तन व अन्य माध्यमों से लोग अपनी खुशियों का इजहार कर रहे हैं।

आप भी सुनिए, अयोध्या के रॉकबैंड, चैकमार्क बैंड की एक भक्तिमय प्रस्तुति।



आप भी सुनिए, अयोध्या के रॉकबैंड, चैकमार्क बैंड की एक भक्तिमय प्रस्तुति। pic.twitter.com/rSST1TwOGb — BJP (@BJP4India) August 4, 2020

​Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi has left for Ayodhya. He will fly in a helicopter from Lucknow to Ayodhya. Before taking part in the ceremony, Modi will perform a "pooja" (devotional activity) at the Hanumangarhi Temple in the holy city.