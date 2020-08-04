First Look at Historic Ram Temple Being Built in Ayodhya Following Centuries-Old Dispute - Photos

While the Hindu heartland's Ayodhya city, considered to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, is being decked up for the grand ground-breaking ceremony with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the temple trust has unveiled pictures of the magnificent Ram Temple, which will be ready by 2021.
The temple trust, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, claimed the Ram Temple will be a “unique example of Indian architecture” while releasing pictures of the proposed model of the temple.
श्री राम जन्मभूमि मन्दिर विश्व में भारतीय स्थापत्य कला का अनुपम उदाहरण होगा।— Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) August 4, 2020
जन्मभूमि मन्दिर के प्रस्तावित मॉडल के कुछ चित्र।
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir will be a unique example of Indian architecture.
Here are some photos of the proposed model.
जय श्री राम! Jai Shri Ram! pic.twitter.com/8kJ4qEYah2
This is how Ram Mandir will look like ... Amazing pic.twitter.com/sJHbD5Dm6X— Naveen Kapoor ANI (@IamNaveenKapoor) August 4, 2020
The said "architectural marvel" is being built in "Nagara style" architecture and the contract has been sourced to Larsen & Toubro. The temple complex will have four other shrines dedicated to Sita, Lakshman, Ganesh, and Hanuman, as well as other deities.
The estimated cost of construction is INR 3 billion ($40 million) and INR 10 billion ($133.3 million) and will be used for the development of 20 acres of land around the temple premises.
