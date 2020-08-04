Will Modi Quarantine? Netizens Urge PM to Self-Isolate Ahead of Much-Awaited Ram Temple Event

New Delhi (Sputnik): After the Supreme Court of India ended a decades-old dispute between Hindus and Muslims by ordering the construction of the Ram Temple in a disputed territory, the preparations to build a grand temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh kicked off.

Since Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, a close aide to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tested positive for coronavirus, netizens have been sharing memes and urging the PM to quarantine ahead of his much-awaited visit to Ayodhya to lay the foundation of the Ram Temple on 5 August.

Building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is integral to India's ruling Bharatiya Janta Party and Modi himself as it was part of the party's manifesto.

However, Amit Shah's presence at a 29 July meeting at PM Modi's residence has compelled netizens to call for quarantine measures. If the prime minister decides to isolate there is a possibility that he may not attend the iconic event in person.

#मोदीजी_क्वारंटाइन_होइये When people are asking Modi ji for Quarantine? pic.twitter.com/cJ3WECnipK — Pathos India (@IndiaPathos) August 3, 2020

Please Modi ji



Important for the nation. You should be quarantined



#मोदीजी_क्वारंटाइन_होइये pic.twitter.com/eCyfzTovzA — Manoj Singh Banjara (@ManojbanjaraIYC) August 4, 2020

Heights of Hypocrisy

An IPS officer is quarantined just because he travelled to another state for official purpose and @narendramodi is still out there even as @AmitShah tested positive.#AmitShah #मोदीजी_क्वारंटाइन_होइये — Avinash Anil Azad (@avibawwa) August 4, 2020

However, a few people believed that it was a trick by liberals to trend the topic #ModijiPleaseQuarantine, to stop the PM from attending the event.

#मोदीजी_क्वारंटाइन_होइये

Liberals asking Modi ji quarantine because Amit Shah tested positive

*Meanwhile Modi ji pic.twitter.com/VwEjVZvXwH — $ (@Just_said_it) August 4, 2020

Liberals,librandus and mullahs strategy to trend this tag just to stop modi ji for tomorrow bhumipujan.



Mandir toh ban k hi rhega 🚩#मोदीजी_क्वारंटाइन_होइये — Annon (@Annon75798989) August 3, 2020

The Ayodhya Ram Temple issue dates back to the 16th century. The Babri Mosque in the city was demolished by a Hindu mob in December 1992, who claimed that the mosque was built at the birthplace of Lord Ram by Mughal Emperor Babar. Nearly 2,000 people lost their lives in the communal riots that erupted in the wake of the demolition.

The Supreme Court of India in November last year, while pronouncing its verdict, handed the entire 2.77-acre disputed territory to the Hindu community for construction of the temple, and also ruled that a 5-acre plot of land be provided to Muslims to construct a mosque.

Meanwhile, the holy city of Ayodhya is lit for the three-day event (3-5 August), in which the Indian PM will lay the foundation of the 161-foot high temple.