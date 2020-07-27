Register
07:45 GMT27 July 2020
    Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Lying About Chinese Army Entering Indian Territory

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Sidheeq / Rahul Gandhi
    India
    0 11
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Former leader of the Indian opposition party Congress, Rahul Gandhi, has been cornering Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his handling of the Indo-China border clashes in the Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh. While India lost 20 soldiers to the clashes, the casualties on the Chinese side have not been revealed yet.

    Stating that he is "absolutely confident" the Chinese have entered Indian territory, opposition Congress Party leader Rahul Gandhi released a new video blog attacking Modi and accusing him of lying about Chinese not entering Indian territory.

    In his new video blog he emphasised that and said, "I don't care if it costs me my entire political career, but I am going to speak the truth when it comes to Indian territory".

    The former Congress chief stated that he has been in talks with former army men and has seen the satellite images to make such a claim.

    Indian Prime Minister Modi had claimed at an all-party meeting earlier that no one has entered Indian territory and not an inch of land has been lost to a foreign entity.

    In a series of videos, Gandhi has been critical of the Modi government and his handling of the direct border clashes between Indian troops and the Chinese People's Liberation Army on 15 June.

    In his last video, the political leader said that India needs to deal with China psychologically not by strength. Citing China's Belt and Road initiative, he urged the country's leadership to have a international vision.

    The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has hit back at Gandhi for "politicising the matters of defence and foreign policy". The national president of the party, JP Nadda, also attacked the party leadership for engaging in "dynastic politics".

    Meanwhile, the withdrawal of Chinese troops from the forward area is yet to take place in eastern Ladakh and Pangong Tso or the Depsang Valley. The countries have held several rounds of high-level talks to de-escalate the tensions along the loosely demarcated Line of Actual Control.

