Register
14:46 GMT22 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A scooterist rides past a shopping complex with the billboard of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo in Ahmedabad, India, December 14, 2018

    Amid Tensions, Chinese Brands Continue to Capitalize On India's Fascination With Futuristic Tech

    © REUTERS / Amit Dave
    India
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/16/1079954652_0:91:2900:1723_1200x675_80_0_0_a2ede36af5fb36a0ef02fe2d52c32e84.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202007221079952860-amid-tensions-chinese-brands-continue-to-capitalize-on-indias-fascination-with-futuristic-tech/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India recently banned 59 Chinese apps, citing national security reasons following a month long border face off with China in Ladakh. Riding on the anti-China sentiment, in recent months thousands of Indians urged their fellow countrymen to #BoycottMadeinChina, until recently when top Chinese brands launched new devices.

    Amid the Coronavirus pandemic and border tensions, Indians have strongly opposed China-made products but this may change as Chinese brands OnePlus, Vivo and Redmi have launched their latest devices – Nord, X50 and Note 9 respectively.

    Due to the pandemic induced lockdown, OnePlus actually conducted world’s first ever Augmented Reality (AR) launch – that allowed users to attend the live launch in their living rooms.

    “Indian consumers are above average when it comes to tech, especially Smartphones.  So they always appreciate anything which is good and promising irrespective of the origin," Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and Chief Analyst of Indian tech research firm techARC.

    ​India, which is the second largest market for smartphones in the world and is majorly dominated by Android, makes for a huge market for several Chinese smartphone brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Redmi among others. In fact, for the second consecutive year, Xiaomi emerged as India’s top selling smartphone brand in January 2020 with its diverse offerings, particularly in the budget smartphone segment.

     

    Why Are Indians Loving It? 

    Experts believe that Chinese origin brands have successfully dethroned Korea's Samsung, which had over 50 percent market share few years back, on the basis of aggressive marketing and aggressive pricing. The latest data suggest that Chinese smartphone makers have around 68 percent market share in India.

    Realme X50
    © Sputnik / Radhika Parashar
    India Gets 'First 5G Smartphone' From China Amid Delayed Trials Due to Coronavirus Scare
    "Be it Vivo X50 or OnePlus Nord, both had something to appeal to consumers. Also, these brands are the ones having huge equity in terms of user base and fan following in India.  As a result their activities, especially launches are always high on energy,” Faisal Kawoosa pointed out the reasons for recent launches despite tensions at China.

    The starting prices of Vivo X50 and OnePlus Nord are around -  $468 and $335 respectively – which are cheap enough for tech-savvy Indians to shell out for 5G support and advanced camera technologies like macro 48MP lens and dual front cameras. Despite the ongoing #BoycottMadeinChina movement, Indians seem to have welcomed the new devices with open arms.

    Some netizens has mocked the hypocrisy of Indian consumers.

    “That is an intrinsic expectation out of technology. So, what works for Chinese original equipment manufacturers in India is innovations, affordability, style and of course the sugar coating of marketing, which keeps the brands always high on attention,” Kawoosa added.

     

    Far Sighted Move by Chinese Makers

    Apart from using India’s craze for gadgets, Chinese brands like TCL have been advertising their products as “Made In India”. Indian analysts have called this a "smart move".

    “Chinese mobile companies have started playing a very smart game by portraying that their devices are made in India and their companies are registered in India. It is indeed a sad situation that buyers are getting honey-trapped by these companies, but the reality is unfortunately not in our favor,” Achen Jhaker, senior tech and cyber security expert told Sputnik.

    Ironically, India which saw 158 million smartphone shipments in 2019, does not have competing domestic brands in the segment. South Korean brand Samsung and Finnish company Nokia have long dominated the Indian market alongside Chinese brands.

    (L-R) Donovan Sung, director of product management and marketing at Xiaomi Global, Manu Jain, managing director of Xiaomi India, and global director of Android Partner Programs Jon Gold hold the newly launched Xiaomi Mi A1 smartphone at a function in New Delhi on September 5, 2017
    © AFP 2020 / SAJJAD HUSSAIN
    (L-R) Donovan Sung, director of product management and marketing at Xiaomi Global, Manu Jain, managing director of Xiaomi India, and global director of Android Partner Programs Jon Gold hold the newly launched Xiaomi Mi A1 smartphone at a function in New Delhi on September 5, 2017

    “China will have a short term gain by utilising this shortfall of available handsets companies within country, but when companies like Jio will come in market they are sure to give Chinese Mobiles companies a run for their money,” Jhaker noted.

    Chinese smartphone makers had anticipated that the "Made in China" label could come under fire and some of them have already established manufacturing units in India itself.

    Apart from 100 percent foreign direct investment allowed under automatic routes, the Indian government has also rationalized tariff structures and introduced a Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) for the promotion of mobile handsets and their parts.

    Following the violent border clash with China, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to promote self reliance and 'go vocal for local' while not closing the border to inward investments.

     

    Tags:
    Finland, South Korea, Nokia, Samsung, Android, budget, advance, smartphones, Tech, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    40th Anniversary of 1980 Summer Olympics in USSR
    Masked About-Face
    Masked About-Face
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse