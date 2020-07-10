Register
17:45 GMT10 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Made in China

    Beijing Trumpets Trade Inter-Dependency as India Vows to Scrutinise "Made in China" Goods

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0a/1079850717_0:139:1920:1219_1200x675_80_0_0_84a15da68932ffe79b81b18974fafc59.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202007101079849418-beijing-trumpets-trade-inter-dependency-as-india-vows-to-scrutinise-made-in-china-goods/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India and China’s border stand-off along the 4,057 km Line of Actual Control is not just limited to the Himalayas, as its ripple effect has begun to reach the markets of the two countries with bans and tariffs. After several levels of diplomatic and military-level talks, the troops are finally disengaging along the border.

    Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Friday emphasised the need for implementing consensus, the countries' partnership in development opportunities, and economic cooperation, opting to promote trust-building measures and taking a far-sighted view, hoping to mend ties.  

    Amid the continued efforts to diffuse the border tensions along with the diplomatic level talks, Weidong has highlighted the importance of a “common goal” and a “convergence of interests” between the world's two most populous countries.

    Expressing distress over India’s move to scrutinise its economic policies towards China, Weidong said "Some people have been trumpeting the so-called decoupling of China-India economic and trade relations, with an attempt to completely exclude 'Made in China'. One basic fact they ignore is that the current global industrial and supply chains have been formed through a process of natural selection by market optimisation over the past decades.”

    The Chinese envoy stressed the mutual interests and inter-dependence of the two countries by saying:

    “The business community and people of India are the beneficiaries of China-India economic and trade cooperation. Any self-protection, non-tariff barriers and restrictive measures against China are unfair to Chinese enterprises, unfair to Indian employees who have lost their jobs as a result, and unfair to Indian consumers, who cannot get access to the products and services they deserve. It will only harm others without benefit to oneself, and it will eventually hurt oneself as well.”

    Ever since the killing of 20 Indian soldiers during a violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh on 15 June, India has resorted to several measures to curb Chinese imports such as increasing the customs duty. Recently, India banned 59 Chinese smartphone apps, including TikTok, which with over 400 million subscribers, was more popular in India than in any other country.

    Among the range of measures adopted by India, the government shelved the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) secretariat's offer to join the trade bloc unconditionally, froze three investment projects worth $667 million made by Chinese companies in the Indian state of Maharashtra, and made it mandatory for any entity sharing a land border with India to seek government approval to invest in the country.

    Meanwhile, India and China share an unbalanced trade relationship where in 2019, India’s trade deficit with China was roughly $57 billion; bilateral trade totals $92.5 billion.

    Related:

    India Makes ‘Country of Origin’ Mandatory for Government Supplies
    Border Clash or Not, India Tweaks Its Policies to Curb Chinese Imports
    Smartphone Vendors Under Stress Amid #BoycottChina 'Charade' in India, Analyst Suggests Patience
    Tags:
    border conflict, Made in China, ambassador, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 4 - 10 July
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse