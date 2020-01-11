Register
17:28 GMT +311 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Technological development

    Chinese Tech Firms Wish to Advertise Their Indian-Made Products as 'Global' Amid Trade-War With US

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/105937/48/1059374855.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202001111078008052-chinese-tech-firms-wish-to-advertise-their-indian-made-products-as-global-amid-trade-war-with-us/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Fearing that top Chinese tech players could misuse sensitive national information, US President Donald Trump escalated the trade-war between America and China in 2019 by restricting China-based companies like Huawei from operatiing at their maximum capabilities in the US.

    Amid the ongoing trade tensions between two of the world’s biggest economies, America and China, India has emerged as one of the major beneficiaries.

    In 2019, tech majors from both countries, like Apple and Xiaomi, OPPO, and others took the subject of manufacturing products in India pretty seriously. From hefty investments to manufacturing hubs, India attracted the attention of all the tech players who were looking for a potential alternate market to expand in without getting caught in the whirlwind of the trade war.

    China-based multinational electronics company TCL that specialises in TVs and smart home appliances is now gearing up to ramp up the manufacturing of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled products from the firm's southern Indian facility in Tirupati.

    ​“Products made in our India facility would not be seen as just from a Chinese brand. They would be global", Mike Chen, Country Manager, TCL India said.

    In 2018, TCL, which claims to be the largest smart TV brand in the US, invested over $285 million (Rs. 2,000 crore) in the first phase of its Tirupati facility.

    As TCL launched its first ever Google Assistant-enabled hands-free smart TV series starting with India, Chen revealed that apart from the trade tensions between the US and China, there are other reasons why tech-players are drawn to the country.

    “According to our data, the rate of ‘new technology acceptance’ in India is highest in the world. That is the reason we also debuted out latest AIxIoT smart TVs in India first. In 2019, despite competition we sold over one million TV units in India along with witnessing a 267 percent increase in sales volume in the country", Chen said.

    India has the largest population of tech-savvy millennials in the world. Out of its massive total population of 1.37 billion, more than 630 million Indians are already well versed in the internet and over 5 million citizens work in the technology sector within the country. Software giants like Microsoft are training Indians in advanced technologies like Machine Learning (ML) and data sciences. 

    In December 2019, it was reported that Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is planning on joining in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Made in India” bandwagon. In 2020, OPPO aims to produce 100 million devices in India.

    In September, California-based Apple announced hefty investments of $1 billion to facilitate iPhone production from its Chennai facility in India. In November 2019, India-produced iPhones hit the shelves in national as well as global markets.

    ​Apple’s Taiwan-based manufacturer Winstron increased proposed investments in its Indian facility three-fold to $278.143 million (Rs 1,947 crore) from its earlier target of $97.429 million (Rs. 682 crore).

    With that heavy investment, Winstron also wanted to explore the scope of manufacturing beyond mobile phones to IoT and biotech devices.

    In fact, the sub-brand Motorola of Hong Kong-based tech player Lenovo recently launched its first foldable smartphone in the US for $1,500 (Rs. 106,000). The smartphone, called “Motorola Razr”, is actually “Made in India”.

    The Indian economy in 2019 was at its lowest level in six years. Currently, the country is a $2.7 trillion economy and Prime Minister Modi aims to transform India into a $5 trillion economy by 2024.

    Foreign investments from global tech giants will not only help India survive the ongoing slump in its economy, but will also boost Prime Minister Modi’s “Make in India” initiative.

    Launched in 2014, “Make in India” aims to encourage companies to produce products in India with dedicated investments.

    Related:

    India Ready to Woo Tech Giants Amid US-China Trade Tensions
    India’s Lead Tech Institute Files Record No. of Patents Giving Push to Modi’s ‘Make in India’ Plan
    India-Bound: Top US Tech, Auto Firms Quick to Rope in Indian Techies Before Other Countries
    Tags:
    Xiaomi, Apple, Tech, Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    77th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, US, 5 January 2020 - Scarlett Johansson.
    This Week in Pictures: 4-10 January
    Executive Excuses
    Deferred & Slurred
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse