‘Beauty of a Snow Cake, Only a Soldier Knows’, Indian Cricketer’s Video Goes Viral

A group of Indian soldiers deployed in a snow-clad region of the country’s border celebrated the birthday of one of their colleagues by slicing some snow. The video, posted by Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, has gone viral. Sehwag said, “No words are enough to describe their sacrifices and resilience”.
A soldier celebrating his birthday.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 12, 2020
Forget cheese cake, the beauty of a Snow cake, which only a soldier knows.
No word are enough to describe their sacrifices and resilience. pic.twitter.com/sr5xGSdUNU
The "birthday boy" cut the white snow and shared it with his colleagues in a locale with a blanket of snow.
One tweeple responded by saying, “Their happiness doesn’t lie in luxury, it lies in the sacrifices for nation!”
Their happiness doesn't lie in luxury, it lies in the sacrifices for nation!🙂— Swabhavna ツ (@MissChaotic_) July 12, 2020
The proud feeling they have for themselves is their present, and it's forever ♥️
Another social media user wrote emotionally, “I was getting emotional to compare with our birthday celebrations!!”
No words....just I can feel those happy movements! I was getting emotional to comapre with our birthday celebrations!!🤐🙏Jai Hind🇮🇳— Vivek_Chhatrola (@Vivu_Chhatrola) July 13, 2020
The video already has traction of over 15,000 retweets and 110,400 likes.
All comments
Show new comments (0)