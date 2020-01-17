Indian Soldiers Walk 2 Km in Snow-Hit Region to Help Elderly Critical Patient Reach Medical Centre

New Delhi (Sputnik): Days after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to hail Indian Army personnel’s “valour” for carrying a pregnant woman to the hospital through heavy snowfall, a new video has surfaced on social media, showing army men risking their lives to ferry a 75-year-old to the nearest health centre.

The India Army waded through knee-deep snow to carry an elderly man named Ghulam Nabi Ghani, who was in critical condition since 14 January, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Lalpora area to the nearest health facility.

Chinar Corps, Indian Army: 75-year-old Ghulam Nabi Ghani, Lalpora, Kupwara got critical during heavy snowfall on 14 January. Army patrol walked 2 km in snow to reach him and carried him to primary health centre (PHC). We wish him speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/IJjFedOdRo — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020

​Indian troops, generally viewed as the adversary in the restive Kashmir region, walked two kilometres carrying the man on a stretcher. The man, who was stranded, was in a critical condition due to exposure to severe cold when the Indian Army found him.

Twitteratti also showered praise on the Indian troops for showing their humane side.

Earlier this week, over 100 army personnel and 30 locals walked for four hours, wading through heavy snow, to transport a pregnant woman, Shamima, when she required emergency hospitalisation.

During heavy snowfall, an expecting mother Mrs Shamima, required emergency hospitalisation. For 4 hours over 100 Army persons & 30 civilians walked with her on stretcher through heavy snow. Baby born in hospital, both mother & child doing fine. #VRWithU4U pic.twitter.com/BpDcXRvuUH — Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) January 14, 2020

The videos show army troops carrying the pregnant woman on a stretcher as a few civilians tag along. The woman finally gave birth to a healthy baby after being hospitalised. The video which garnered 8.8K re-tweets was also shared by Prime Minister Modi, who lauded the humanitarian spirit and professionalism of the Indian troops.