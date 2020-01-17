Indian Soldiers Walk 2 Km in Snow-Hit Region to Help Elderly Critical Patient Reach Medical Centre

The India Army waded through knee-deep snow to carry an elderly man named Ghulam Nabi Ghani, who was in critical condition since 14 January, in Jammu and Kashmir’s Lalpora area to the nearest health facility.
Chinar Corps, Indian Army: 75-year-old Ghulam Nabi Ghani, Lalpora, Kupwara got critical during heavy snowfall on 14 January. Army patrol walked 2 km in snow to reach him and carried him to primary health centre (PHC). We wish him speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/IJjFedOdRo— ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020
Indian troops, generally viewed as the adversary in the restive Kashmir region, walked two kilometres carrying the man on a stretcher. The man, who was stranded, was in a critical condition due to exposure to severe cold when the Indian Army found him.
Twitteratti also showered praise on the Indian troops for showing their humane side.
Proud & Salute @ChinarcorpsIA 🇮🇳🙏#JaiHind— Nandini Idnani (@idnani_nandini) January 17, 2020
Salute to Indian Army— मेरा देश मेरा अभिमान (@Me84988933) January 17, 2020
Earlier this week, over 100 army personnel and 30 locals walked for four hours, wading through heavy snow, to transport a pregnant woman, Shamima, when she required emergency hospitalisation.
#HumsaayaHainHum 🇮🇳🍁— Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) January 14, 2020
During heavy snowfall, an expecting mother Mrs Shamima, required emergency hospitalisation. For 4 hours over 100 Army persons & 30 civilians walked with her on stretcher through heavy snow. Baby born in hospital, both mother & child doing fine. #VRWithU4U pic.twitter.com/BpDcXRvuUH
The videos show army troops carrying the pregnant woman on a stretcher as a few civilians tag along. The woman finally gave birth to a healthy baby after being hospitalised. The video which garnered 8.8K re-tweets was also shared by Prime Minister Modi, who lauded the humanitarian spirit and professionalism of the Indian troops.
Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism. It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2020
Proud of our Army.
I pray for the good health of Shamima and her child. https://t.co/Lvetnbe7fQ
