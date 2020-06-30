Register
11:53 GMT30 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to The Associated Press, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, March 16, 2020

    Imran Khan Slams India for Alleged Attempts to Alter Jammu and Kashmir's Demography

    © AP Photo / B.K. Bangash
    India
    Get short URL
    202
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107905/21/1079052191_0:396:2934:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_9adfd9554c145ba47c339e95a4b87f3e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202006301079755247-imran-khan-slams-india-for-alleged-attempts-to-alter-jammu-and-kashmirs-demography/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In April, the Indian government announced a new domicile policy for Jammu and Kashmir to complete the integration of the valley with mainland. Under the new policy, whoever has resided in Jammu and Kashmir for a period of fifteen years will get a domicile certificate.

    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called out India’s new domicile policy in Jammu and Kashmir, terming it “illegal and in violation of UNSC resolutions and international law, including 4th Geneva Convention”.

    In a series of tweets, Khan said: “I have approached the UN Secretary General and am reaching out to other world leaders. India must be stopped from this unacceptable path, that further usurps the legal and internationally guaranteed rights of the Kashmiri people and seriously imperils peace and security in South Asia”.

    ​Earlier, the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned “alleged Indian attempts to alter the demographic makeup of Jammu and Kashmir via the issuing of Grant of Domicile Certificates”.

    The matter has come to the fore this week after India started distributing domicile certificates to the people from outside Jammu and Kashmir. As per the government data, at least 25,000 people have received domicile certificates, after applying on 18 May.

    As per the official data, 32,000 applications were filed in 10 districts of the Hindu-majority Jammu region in the south. In Doda district, with Muslims comprising 53.81 percent of the population, the highest number (8,500 certificates) has been issued. In Rajouri, which has a 62.71 percent Muslim population, up to 6,213 domicile certificates were issued. As many as 6,123 residency certificates were issued in Poonch, which has  a 90.44 percent Muslim population. 

    In the Kashmir region, which is about 96.4 percent Muslim, of a total of 720 applications, 435 certificates have been issued.

    In April, India announced a new domicile policy for the integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the mainland. Under the new policy, government jobs will be reserved for domiciles of Jammu and Kashmir. Domicile certificate is a kind of citizenship right which grants authority to work in local government offices which till last year was reserved only for the Jammu and Kashmir population.

    Redefining the conditions for attaining domicile, the government said “whoever has resided for a period of fifteen years in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir or has studied for a period of seven years and appeared in class for the 10th/12th examination in an educational institution located in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir"

    The announcement came months after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of its constitution in order to make it part of mainland India. Pakistan has been accusing India of human rights violations in Kashmir, as it also lays claim to the territory. Part of Jammu and Kashmir is controlled by Pakistan.

    Related:

    India Announces Domicile Policy for Kashmir to Calm Locals after Revocation of Special Status
    Islamic Body Hits Out at ‘Colonial Settlement’ as India fast Tracks Kashmir Residency Rules
    Imran Khan Claims Atrocities of 'Supremacist' Modi Gov't in Jammu and Kashmir Well Documented by UN
    Tags:
    Imran Khan, Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Training flights of female cadets of the Krasnodar Air Force Academy specialising in assault, fighter, and long-range aviation at the Kushchevsky Airfield in the Krasnodar Territory.
    No Job for a Lady? Russian Female Air Force Academy Cadets Conquer Skies With Skill and Charm
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse