Register
10:09 GMT01 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    An Indian paramilitary soldier gestures towards a Kashmiri man during lockdown in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, March 25, 2020

    India Announces Domicile Policy for Kashmir to Calm Locals after Revocation of Special Status

    © AP Photo / Dar Yasin
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107878/55/1078785538_0:268:3072:1996_1200x675_80_0_0_ae26aaec0a6c0c2be7b77097f4a14e6f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202004011078785301-india-announces-domicile-policy-for-kashmir-to-calm-locals-after-revocation-of-special-status/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Last August, the Indian government revoked Jammu and Kashmir's then-constitutionally-guaranteed status as a semi-autonomous state, which the region had enjoyed in its 70 years since India's independence. The government intends to integrate the valley with the mainland, in a way which ensures equal rights to Indians in Kashmir.

    Seven months after announcing the complete integration of Kashmir into India, the Modi government has issued an order that government jobs will be reserved for "domiciles of Jammu and Kashmir." The order issued by the home ministry also defines domiciles for its application, as:

    “Who has resided for a period of fifteen years in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir or has studied for a period of seven years and appeared in class 10th/12th examination in an educational institution located in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.” 

    Expanding the criteria to include more people from outside the Valley, the notification says that the children of central government officials, including state and territorial employees, who have resided in Jammu and Kashmir for a total period of ten years or more will be eligible for government jobs in Kashmir as well.

    Providing major relief to Kashmiri people who had migrated to other parts of the country in past few years for various reasons, the government included them as Kashmir 'domiciles'.

    Before the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, only residents of Jammu and Kashmir – as defined by the state assembly – were eligible to apply for government jobs or own real property in the region.

    The announcement of the domicile policy came against the backdrop of apprehension posed by political leaders and citizens of the Jammu and Kashmir that there would be a demographic change following the scrapping of Article 370.

    The evocation of Article 370 had created unprecedented situation in the Valley, which is under partial lockdown with political leaders being detained for several months.

    Pakistan has also raised the issue at different international platforms, including at the United Nations citing the decision by the Modi government as unilateral and a breach of bilateral treaty as well.

    Related:

    Seeking Military Solution to Kashmir Would be Suicidal: Pakistan FM
    Trump Got It Right, India Doesn't Need US Assistance to Resolve Kashmir & CAA Issues – Journo
    No Relief For Kashmir in Times of Corona as Internet Speed to Remain Restricted
    Tags:
    special status, migrants, United Nations, Pakistan, Jobs, employment, Kashmir, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Social Events Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Sputnik's Best Photos of March 2020
    Social Events Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Sputnik's Best Photos of March 2020
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse