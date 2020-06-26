Imran Khan Claims Atrocities of 'Supremacist' Modi Gov't in Jammu and Kashmir Well Documented by UN

On the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, Imran Khan has called upon “the international community to hold India accountable for its human rights abuses in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir”.
Pakistan refers to Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir as occupied Jammu and Kashmir, while India calls the Pakistani-administered area Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Today on International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, I call on the international community to hold India accountable for its human rights abuses in IOJK where women, men & children have faced pellet guns, sexual assault, electrocution, & physical & mental torture.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 26, 2020
Talking about the atrocities such as women, men, and children having to face pellet guns, sexual assault, electrocution, and physical and mental torture, Khan said in a series of Tweets on Friday: “atrocities by Indian Occupation forces on orders of the Hindutva supremacist occupation Modi government are well documented by UN, human rights organisations, and international media”.
Meanwhile, India and Pakistan remain engaged in a ceasefire violation along the Line of Control, killing soldiers and civilians on both sides. India and Pakistan both claim Jammu and Kashmir as part of their countries.
The two countries have been fighting over it since independence and have fought three wars as well. The diplomatic ties between New Delhi and Islamabad completely deteriorated when India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.
All comments
Show new comments (0)