India, Pakistan Engage in Mortar Shelling, Firefight at Border

New Delhi (Sputnik): India and Pakistan, at odds over Jammu and Kashmir since independence, have been accusing each other of constant ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC). While India claimed that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire over 2,000 times in 2020, Islamabad accused New Delhi of breaking the pact over 957 times.

Pakistan resorted to firing mortars and other weapons after it initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's border in the Machhal Sector, India's Army claimed today, confirming that India is retaliating against the fire as well.

"Pakistan violates ceasefire in Machhal Sector, Kupwara (J&K). On 25 Jun 2020, in the afternoon hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Machhal Sector by firing Mortars and other weapons. Befitting response is being given", stated the Indian Army's Chinar Corps infantry field formation.

Earlier, on 22 June, an Indian soldier was killed following a number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan which hit several sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

At least four civilians and a soldier in India have been killed in different incidents of ceasefire violations this week in the Jammu and Kashmir region. Pakistan also claimed that four civilians were killed in Indian fire on 18 June, while a 13-year-old girl was killed on 21 June.

Over the last few weeks, India and Pakistan have been involved in several ceasefire violations in which soldiers and civilians from both countries have been killed, while a lot of property has been damaged.

The diplomatic ties between New Delhi and Islamabad have deteriorated since August 2019, when India stripped Jammu and Kashmir, to which Pakistan also lays claim, of its special status. Earlier this week, the two countries decided to cut the diplomatic staff by half in their high commissions in New Delhi and Islamabad.