Eight Terrorists Killed in Two Encounters in Kashmir Valley

New Delhi (Sputnik): The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have neutralised more than 110 terrorists in 2020 due to the rise in terror activities over the last three months. The data reveals that most of the terrorists were locals, while around 10 were foreigners and some unidentified.

Indian security forces in Kashmir have killed eight terrorists in two separate encounters in the Kashmir Valley.

Two terrorists holed-up inside a mosque in the Meej Pampore area of Awantipora in Kashmir were killed in the early hours of Friday morning, Jammu and Kashmir police said. Another terrorist, who hasn't been identified, was killed on Thursday when the encounter started.

​In order to maintain the sanctity of the mosque, police said they did not fire or use explosives but only tear gas to neutralise the terrorists.

In the second encounter that ended in the Shopian district, five terrorists were neutralised. A police official said the encounter marked the century of anti-terror operations for "Team Kashmir" this year.

IGP Kashmir Shri Vijay Kumar #congratulates “Team Kashmir" for completing a #century on the front of #AntiTerrorist operations. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 19, 2020

​The security forces have killed more than 110 terrorists, including Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaaz Naikoo, since January 2020. Many of these individuals were killed during infiltration attempts near the Line of Control.

Jammu and Kashmir traditionally sees the highest number of terror activities around this time of the year due to the weather, which makes movement easier.