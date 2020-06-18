Register
09:37 GMT18 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The nail-studded rods — captured by Indian soldiers from the Galwan Valley encounter site — with which Chinese soldiers attacked an Indian Army patrol and killed 20 Indian soldiers

    Indian Army Sends Riot Gear to Protect Troops From Attacks With Medieval Weapons in Ladakh: Sources

    © Photo : Ajai Shukla/twitter
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107964/82/1079648287_0:163:1201:838_1200x675_80_0_0_03a036f25d55510867735e6877574376.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202006181079648140-indian-army-sends-riot-gear-to-protect-troops-from-attacks-with-medieval-weapons-in-ladakh-sources-/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In a violent face-off between the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army on Monday, 20 Indian soldiers were killed. According to army sources in India, not a single shot was fired and that it was hand-to-hand combat in which Chinese troops were equipped with spiked iron rods as well as batons wrapped in barbed wire.

    Indian government sources have revealed that the military has sent hundreds of light-weight riot gear, comprised of padded polycarbonate inserts which protects from sharp objects and stones, to equip troops in the Ladakh region.

    The first consignment of 500 sets of full-body armour was airlifted from the Mumbai-based supplier to Leh on Thursday for the troops deployed along the 4,057-km Line of Actual Control, India Today reported.

    The decision came after soldiers from the Indian Army succumbed to injuries borne from iron rods with spikes and batons wrapped in barbed wire used by the People’s Liberation Army in the Galwan Valley on Monday night. An Indian Army officer and soldiers had gone to Point 14 in the Galwan Valley unarmed, as per a consensus reached between the two countries on 6 June. 

    Former Indian Army colonel and senior defence analyst Ajai Shukla posted an image of a spiked rod allegedly used by Chinese soldiers during the attack. 

    ​The altercation took place after soldiers from India’s Bihar regiment reached Point 14 to ensure the disengagement of Chinese troops but were attacked with nail-studded rods and batons, as per government sources.

    PLA troops hunted down and slaughtered Indian soldiers claim Indian media reports.

    However, the PLA’s Western Command has said that the Indian military crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and deliberately launched provocative attacks, caused violent physical clashes between the two sides, resulting in casualties.

    India and China have been in a border standoff since the last week of April in the Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso. Beijing objected to infrastructure development by New Delhi along the Line of Actual Control and the situation has since escalated, culminating in Monday's face-off.

    Ladakh is infamous for physical fights between the armies of the two countries. In 2019, a major stone pelting and physical altercation was reported from eastern Ladakh in which scores of troops were injured from both sides. 

    Related:

    India-China Relations Slipping Back to 1962 War Situation, Analyst Believes
    Not a Shot Fired: How the Skirmish That Killed 20 Indian Soldiers Unfolded
    What is the Indo-Chinese Ladakh Border Conflict About and Why Has It Escalated Again?
    Tags:
    Ladakh region, People's Liberation Army, Indian Army, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse