Register
10:51 GMT18 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A satellite image taken over Galwan Valley in Ladakh, India, parts of which are contested with China

    More Troops, Equipment in Galvan Valley as India Issues War Alert Along China Border – Gov’t Sources

    © REUTERS / PLANET LABS INC
    India
    Get short URL
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107964/12/1079641242_0:0:1920:1080_1200x675_80_0_0_001de78ad0d8a09fa111f4bdd7e88ce5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202006181079647393-more-troops-equipment-in-galvan-valley-as-india-issues-war-alert-along-china-border--govt-sources/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The month-long border tensions between India and China recently escalated into an unprecedented armed confrontation between the countries’ troops in the Galvan Valley of India's Ladakh region. Both sides are engaged in a high-level dialogue to resolve the standoff.

    Both India and China moved more troops and equipment to the contested Ladakh region on Thursday, satellite images show. This comes as talks at the major general-level between the countries to de-escalate the tensions failed on Wednesday.

    ​Col Vinayak Bhatt (retired), a satellite imagery expert, claimed that one combined arms brigade has been deployed and the build-up has increased over the past few days in the contested area. Bhatt said that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has constructed 10m x 20-30m long bridges to ease the movement of armoured vehicles. Satellite images have also captured earth-moving equipment of the PLA very close to the Line of Actual Control, which loosely demarcates the border that separates the two Asian giants.

    In a late night development after a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, India issued a "war-like" alert to all the commands guarding the border with China.

    While the Air Force and Navy have also been put on alert, government sources have informed that the Indian Army has deployed more than 15,000 troops with equipment in forward areas in the disputed region of Ladakh, which borders with China-administered Aksai Chin.

    Sources in the Indian Army have told Sputnik that leaves for personnel have been cancelled and a high alert has been declared at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

    Besides the build-up in the Galvan Valley, Indian media has reported the deployment of 12 artillery guns near the Gogra Post, where the Chinese side infiltrated at least 2km across the Line of Actual Control.

    Last night, after China in a statement claimed sovereignty over the disputed territory of the Galvan Valley in Ladakh, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava maintained that "making exaggerated and untenable claims is contrary to this understanding" and said that both sides had agreed on a sincere implementation of the understandings reached between senior commanders on 6 June and to handle the situation responsibly.

    Meanwhile, ruling out the possibility of a formal plan on mediation, the United States said that it is monitoring the situation in eastern Ladakh and extended its "deepest condolences" for the 20 Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the border clash.

    While there are reports that there are casualties on the Chinese side too, Beijing has not officially revealed the number.
    The European Union, has also urged both sides to show restraint and engage in a military de-escalation.

    The situation continues to remain tense in India, where there is a simmering anti-China sentiment and public outrage towards Chinese goods. The effect has trickled down to the telecom sector, where India's state-owned BSNL said it would not use Chinese equipment for the upgradation of 4G equipment, falling in line with the country’s Telecom Department's advice.

    While the immediate cause for the confrontation remains unclear, both nuclear-armed nations have accused each other of violating the loosely demarcated Line of Control in breach of the agreement reached between the two countries during their commander-level talks.

    Related:

    India-China Troop Clash: Ruling BJP Says New Delhi Has Political Will to Make Appropriate Reply
    China Urges India to Restrain Amid Conflict in Ladakh
    India-China Relations Slipping Back to 1962 War Situation, Analyst Believes
    Tags:
    military, defence, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse