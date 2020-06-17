Register
17 June 2020
    Narendra Modi. Archive photo

    Prime Minister Modi Calls for All-Party Meeting on Friday Over Indo-China Border Clash

    © AP Photo / Wong Maye-E
    India
    Topic:
    China and India Clash in New Flare-up of Border Standoff (6)
    0 11
    New Delhi (Sputnik): A border conflict between India and China escalated on Monday night when troops from both sides clashed in a face-off in the disputed territory of the Ladakh region that left 20 Indian soldiers dead and casualties on the Chinese side as well.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called a meeting of all political parties in India to discuss the situation along the India-China border in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

    The chiefs of various political parties in India are expected to take part in the meeting which will be held virtually on Friday, 19 June at 5 p.m. local time.

    ​The decision comes after the opposition targeted the government for staying "silent" on the issue and keeping the "country in the dark".

    Meanwhile, in his first response to the Indo-China border clash, Prime Minister Modi said that India will not compromise on the nation's sovereignty of and the sacrifice of the Indian soldiers will not be in vain.

    Addressing the chief ministers of 15 states and union territories, Modi said, "We have worked with our neighbours and have tried to make sure that differences should not become a dispute, but there will be no compromise on the sovereignty of the country", the PM said, adding that India wants peace but it is capable of giving a "befitting reply if instigated".

    ​Indian Prime Minister Modi held a series of meetings with the defence minister and other high level dignitaries and allowed the army to stock up war reserves, along with the deployment of assets wherever necessary.

    According to army sources, 20 Indian soldiers have lost their lives and many are also feared to be held captive by the Chinese army after a month-long standoff on the border erupted into a unprecedented face-off, which took place when both countries were engaged in high-level talks to resolve the issue.

    While New Delhi has maintained that China departed from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley - a loosely demarcated border agreed upon in 1993 - China accused India of crossing the LAC and violating the commitment made during army commander-level talks on 6 June.

    Topic:
    China and India Clash in New Flare-up of Border Standoff (6)

    Votre message a été envoyé!
