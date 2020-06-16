Pure Love: Little Indian Girl Bursts Into Tears of Joy as Army Dad Surprises in Homecoming - Video

A video of an Indian soldier who returned to his house after being away for months and waiting to surprise his daughter, is leaving many overwhelmed with emotions on social media.
The video shows the girl getting emotional as she sees her father and cries and laughs at the same time with a loud scream at the sight of him arriving home. The two hug each other firmly for several minutes while crying and exchanging kisses.
An Army Officer's homecoming after a few months. pic.twitter.com/5OawKk1Dtn— Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) June 16, 2020
The "priceless moment of reunion" between the two has come as a ray of hope as the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic and other tragic events.
The look between them..it seems the world has ceased to exist for them😍..— bindu gill 🇮🇳 (@blessedinluv) June 16, 2020
How pure is this...Gonna keep on my top shelf. Just so pure. Glad some-one captured these serene moments.— Khula Aasmaan (@OwnCop) June 16, 2020
