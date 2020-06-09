Register
    Indian Army soldiers patrol at the Indo-China border (File)

    'Have Chinese Occupied Indian Territory in Ladakh?' Opposition Continues Attack on Defence Minister

    © AP Photo / Anupam Nath
    New Delhi (Sputnik): The tensions along the India-China border are far from over despite several rounds of talks at the diplomatic and military level. While both countries have agreed to peacefully settle disputes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the two armies continue heavy posturing at the border.

    Rahul Gandhi, leader of India’s prime opposition party Congress, on Tuesday again questioned the defence minister if the Indian territory in Ladakh has been occupied by troops from the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

    ​On Monday evening, following questions from the opposition, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a series of tweets, had ensured that he will give a detailed answer on the India-China issue in Parliament.

    ​He had also said: “India China dialogue at the military and diplomatic level regarding the border continues. On 6 June, there were talks at the military level. We do not hurt the honour of any country nor will we tolerate any attack on us”.   

    Meanwhile, another Congress leader attacked the defence minister on his poetic tweet and asked him to focus on the border situation rather than the ppposition party’s palm election symbol.

    ​Rahul Gandhi had earlier taken a dig at Home Minister Amit Shah on the border situation, which was followed by to-and-fro attacks between the leaders from the two parties on Twitter.

    The opposition leader ridiculed Amit Shah’s claim that “India's defence policy has gained global acceptance. The whole world agrees that after USA and Israel if there is any other country that is able to protect its borders, it is India”.

    Rahul said it's a "good way to keep to yourself happy" and turning a blind eye to border issues.

    ​Among other Congress leaders questioning the ruling party on border tensions were Randeep Singh Surjewala and Digvijaya Singh.

    ​The opposition in India has been accusing the government of hiding the facts about the month-long border standoff with China over the loosely demarcated Line of Actual Control in the Ladakh region, which was formed after a war in 1962 between the countries.

    On Monday, China’s foreign affairs ministry spokesperson said the armed forces of China and India agreed during their weekend negotiations to refrain from turning their border disputes into a conflict and maintain peace and tranquillity at the border. India’s external affairs ministry said the same following talks between army commanders.   

    Troops from India and China have been in a standoff since the last week of April, when Beijing raised objections over infrastructure development by India along the border. The current standoff is the longest after the 2017 Doklam issue.  

    Tags:
    Ladakh region, Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi, China, India
