Opposition Ridicules Modi Govt's Claim That Only India Can Protect Its Border After US, Israel

New Delhi (Spunitk): The opposition in India has been accusing the government of hiding the facts about the month-long border standoff with China over the loosely demarcated Line of Actual Control in the Ladakh region. The disputed border was formed after a war in 1962 between the countries.

A day after Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said at an election rally that India's defence policy has gained global acceptance, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi ridiculed the statement saying that it's a "good way to keep to yourself happy" and turning a blind eye to border issues.

The congress leader said that everyone knows the reality of what's happening at the border.

​During the Sunday rally in Bihar, Shah said "the whole world agrees that after USA and Israel if there is any other country that is able to protect its borders, it is India".

The Home Minister's statement comes as India and China are engaged in a border standoff along the loosely demarcated Line of Actual Control in Ladakh and the high-level diplomatic talks between the countries have failed to yield results so far.

Previously, Rahul Gandhi had questioned Indian Prime Minister Modi's "silence" on the border standoff with China and asked him to "come clean and inform the country what is happening".

The Government’s silence about the border situation with China is fueling massive speculation and uncertainty at a time of crisis.



GOI must come clean and tell India exactly what’s happening.



#ChinaIndiaFaceoff — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 29, 2020

​Tensions along the Indo-Chinese border worsened in early May after the two Asian giants had face-offs in the Himalayas. The incursions led to injuries on both the sides. The standoff erupted after China accused India of building defence fortifications on the Chinese side of the 4,057-kilometre Line of Actual Control. Nevertheless, the two countries decided over the weekend to resolve the issue through diplomatic and military channels.