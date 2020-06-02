Register
12:06 GMT02 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Indian woman logs onto Facebook on her computer at her home in Hyderabad on May 14, 2012

    Indian Schoolgirl Reportedly Commits Suicide Over Alleged Lack of Access to Online Classes

    © AFP 2020 / NOAH SEELAM
    India
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107949/61/1079496102_0:109:3077:1840_1200x675_80_0_0_22db0e08e2cbf1d4c61f079ddb611b06.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202006021079495097-indian-schoolgirl-reportedly-commits-suicide-over-alleged-lack-of-access-to-online-classes/

    New Delhi (Spuntik): On Monday, the Indian state of Kerala began its 2020-21 academic year via online classes. The state government has opted for various virtual platforms like the KITE Victers television channel and online mode, so that the education of children is not harmed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    A 14-year-old girl allegedly ended her life by setting herself ablaze after missing her online class due to a purported lack of access to online classes in India's Kerala, police officials said on Tuesday.

    According to the police, the girl studying in class 9 went missing on Monday afternoon and in the evening her charred body was found near an unoccupied house, a few yards away from her home in the Malappuram district.

    “We have recovered empty bottle of kerosene from around the spot. During initial investigation, we found ‘I am Going’ written in her notebook. It appears to be a suicide. The body has been sent for a postmortem", a senior police officer said.

    The girl's parents told police that she was upset over missing her online classes on the first day of the school after reopening.

    "The girl belonged to an economically weak background and the family did not have a smart phone and their television set has been faulty for the last three months. Her father, who worked as a labourer, has been unemployed for the last two months due to the lockdown", said a police officer.

    Kerala’s State Education Minister C Raveendranath has ordered a probe and sought a report from the district education officer. As per the state’s general education department, around 260,000 to 300,000 students from the total of 4.3 million schoolchildren have no access to television with a cable connection or phone/computers with internet.

    “A survey has already been conducted regarding the facilities at homes of economically weaker families and the government is working on it to help them so that their children do not suffer. The death of the girl is really unfortunate", Raveendranath said.

    Kerala Students Union leaders are demanding that online class should be stopped until the facility is available to all students.
    Ever since the pandemic hit the country, students have been under lockdown as schools, colleges, and educational centres have been shut by the Indian government. Many states and union territories are opting for online classes so that education is not affected.

    Related:

    Better Miss an Academic Year Than Risk Our Child's Life: Parents to PM Modi on Reopening Schools
    As Indian Schools Kick Off Online Classes for Kids, Parents Struggle to Get Past Technology
    Allegedly Masturbating Man Hacks Into Online Class in India Amid Zoom Security Concerns
    Tags:
    kerosene, COVID-19, classes, online, Kerala, school, Suicide, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse