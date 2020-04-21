Allegedly Masturbating Man Hacks Into Online Class in India Amid Zoom Security Concerns

India's national watchdog for women on Monday wrote to Gujarat State Police seeking a probe into a case involving an unknown man that hacked into an online class on the Zoom app and, as is reported, started masturbating.
In the letter written by the National Commission for Women (NCW), it is said that they had received a message from a student at Nirma University in Ahmedabad, Gujarat stating: "During an online class on the Zoom online service, an unknown man hacked the group call and started masturbating".
Taking cognizance of this incident, NCW further stated that "it is disturbed by the cybercrime committed by the miscreants, and is concerned about online safety practices and especially the security of women on the internet", the letter read.
The commission has asked Shivanand Jha, Director General of Police, Gujarat, to probe the matter immediately and take strict legal action against the culprits.
Zoom has apparently become a favourite and famous tool among people during the lockdown and it is being used by schools for online classes and many private companies to hold meetings.
