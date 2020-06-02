Hot 'Couple' Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez Spark Dating Rumours With New Farmhouse Video

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, who are isolating at the former's farmhouse, were spotted cycling together, giving gossip-mongers in the entertainment industry a new bone to chew on.
In a video that has sparked dating rumours, Salman can be seen wearing a grey t-shirt and Jacqueline donning a sizzling white tank-top and shorts. The stars are accompanied by bodyguards cycling right behind them.
Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others go for cycling in Panvel near the actor's farmhouse. #salmankhan #jacquelinefernandez #Entertainment #Bollywood #BollywoodActor @BeingSalmanKhan @Asli_Jacqueline pic.twitter.com/fQ1Bpzizcy— BollyUpdates (@BollyUpdates4) May 31, 2020
#SalmanKhan SPOTTED CYCLING NEAR PANVEL pic.twitter.com/1GZZTOMJux— Salman Khan forever 💟 (@beingsalman_k) May 31, 2020
The rumoured couple has been raising the eyebrows of Bollyheads as the two are isolating at the former's farmhouse in Panvel, on the outskirts of Mumbai.
Recently, the "Dabangg" actor and the actress shot a music video called "Tere Bina" that was released on Salman's YouTube channel. The video was produced at the actor's farmhouse in the presence of a cinematographer.
The charming onscreen couple has shared the stage in various movies such as Race 3 and Kick. The 54-year-old actor, known as Bollywood's most eligible bachelor, is famous for his flamboyant personality and maintaining close and friendly ties with his co-actresses like Katrina Kaif and Zarin Khan.
