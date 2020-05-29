'Shattering Glass Ceilings': Bollywood Tigress Katrina Kaif Will Be India's First Ever 'Superwoman'

New Delhi (Sputnik): Voices favoring gender equality have grown louder in recent times. India has witnessed the roar of its girls, and Bollywood also seems ready now to glorify women on screen – finally.

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif – who is fondly called the “tigress” of tinsel town has been roped in to play India’s first ever equivalent to popular fictional “super heroines” like Super Girl and Wonder Woman.

Bollywood director Ali Abbas Zafar is reportedly planning to make a superhero film. Zafar, who has worked with Katrina and her superstar boyfriend Salman Khan in other blockbusters, confirmed in an interview that his “superhero” film is actually a “super heroine” project.

As soon as the rumors were confirmed, Bollywood enthusiasts from around the world began cheering on the upcoming film, the name of which remains a secret. The majority of netizens seemed in favor of the choice of actress for India’s first ever foray into a world saved by women super heroines.

📣 OFFICIAL NOW 📣

Katrina Kaif is going to be the Leading Lady & India's First Ever Super Heroine in Movie by Ali Abbas Zafar. Get Ready for the Ultimate Action Queen of Bollywood to Roar Like Never Before 🔥👑#KatrinaKaif @aliabbaszafar pic.twitter.com/UKpNiyQWIr — Kay Katrina 💕 (@Nitish_B2) May 29, 2020

Do u actually realize how big this is

A woman headlining a big budget superhero movie for the first time in bollywood

For all her hardwork all this years InshaAllah this gonna be the gamechanger nd do wonders for her

Go katrina go #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/awBDgp9VXN — Hani (@Bahjatweets) May 29, 2020

Can't wait to see her as India's first female superhero 💥🔥#KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/elL7ccfMJC — Puja (@PujaPatra16) May 29, 2020

​The 38-year old director revealed that he is already in talks with “international teams” via video calls. The cast of the film, which has not been revealed completely, is rehearsing lines using virtual means, the media reported.

The film's team is waiting for the coronavirus situation to normalize before they can begin their groundwork on the movie.

With her previous performances, especially through dances, Katrina has impressed her fans and proven that she is flexible and fast.

The 36-year-old beauty, who was born in the UK to an English mother and Kashmiri father, entered the Indian film industry way back in 2003 and has featured in at least 45 films since then.

Previously, B-town's green-eyed hunk Hrithik Roshan portrayed India's first ever silver screen superhero, called "Krrish".