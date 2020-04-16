‘Jokers': Bollywood’s Salman Khan Sends Strong Message to People Breaking Lockdown

New Delhi (Sputnik): India is currently observing a 40-day lockdown as a step to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. As of Thursday, there were 10,477 positive cases with 414 deaths and 1,488 people cured of the infection, according to data released by the federal Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

As the country is practicing social distancing and staying indoors as much as possible to combat the spread of COVID-19, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has sent a strong message to those who are not following the nationwide lockdown rules.

He urged people to stay home to keep their families safe and follow the federal government's instructions. He also tagged those who are not following the rules as “Jokers”.

In an instagram video, the actor shared that there were people who weren't listening to the government and said there were certain "jokers" who were not listening and these were the people who would put the lives of their own people in danger.

His post was received by netizens.

A social media user wrote, “Grt inspiring words indeed !!!Keep inspiring with d same spirit Salman. People do listen to you with interest n follow you. God bless u !!!”

Another user wrote, “Respect increased for u today sir..proud to be ur fan.. stay safe .. stayblessed always”

The actor recently transferred money to the accounts of daily wage workers and also sent some essential items to those who are deprived.